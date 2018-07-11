Syrian Army's Latest Gains Elicit Rehashed Western Media Allegations - Analyst

On July 6, Sweden and Kuwait initiated a closed session of the UN Security Council to address the escalation of clashes and deterioration of living conditions in southwestern Syria, reflecting allegations which have been denied by Damascus.

Khaled al Matrood, the head of Syria's Busla information network, told Sputnik that the Western media has dramatized the situation in southwestern Syria, saying that the Syrian army violates the rights of local people. In fact, this is not the case.

"The whole infrastructure's organized so that refugees may leave the conflict zones. Today there are 250,000 refugees. The government has provided them with everything they need. The local administration, doctors and psychologists are helping these people. There is a good camp to provide them with temporary accommodation. I've been there several times, so I know what I'm talking about," Khaled Al-Mathrood said.

"Now the distorted news is very similar to what was reported during the fighting in Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor and Southern Ghouta. The picture described by some Western media was very different from reality. Now things are exactly the same."

Khaled Al-Mathrood added that there had been much talk about alleged violations in the Western media before, while these countries didn't provide any help.

"That was an attempt to disrupt Syria. However, as a result [of the government's efforts], everything went well and people have already returned to their homes. Now everyone hopes for the success of the Southern Syria operation, which will be of great strategic importance for the country," the head of Syria's Busla information network said.

