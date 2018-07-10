Register
04:35 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman holds a placard as she joins EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participating in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018

    ‘Shakespearean’ Brexit Resignations Could Invoke Early UK General Election

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned mere hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis also left his post, as the political crisis over strategy for the UK’s departure from the European Union simmers.

    Alex Gordon, former president of Britain's National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday that the resignation of two key players in the British government may bring on an early general election.

    ​"For those of us, such as myself, who have campaigned for many years for Britain to leave the EU in order to implement socialist policies and take back control of Britain's economy in the interest of the many, not the few, this is the moment we have been waiting for," Gordon told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "We have had the resignation of the secretary of state responsible for Britain leaving the European Union, David Davis, and in the last few hours, we've had the resignation of the British Foreign Secretary, a man whose trademark is his political ambition. This is somebody who has waited and waited until he felt the moment was right to stick a dagger in the Prime Minister [Theresa May]. The Tories' party is very good at internal coup," Gordon noted. Tories are an old nickname for the Conservative Party, a right-wing party in the UK whose leader is May.

    "What's going to play out now is a Shakespearean tragedy where we will see who turns up eventually as leader of the Conservative Party. For us, people in this country struggling with austerity and policies of cutting public spending, which this government has made its trademark, this brings about a real possibility of an early election and the election of a Labour government with a socialist leadership. There's going to be a lot of slips and pitfalls between now and that potential outcome, but it's a moment of potential great opportunity that we are looking at," Gordon explained.

    Britain's opposition leader, Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn, tweeted Sunday that May would be unable to stick to her obligations pertaining to Brexit.

    In the tweet, the head of the Labour Party accused May of being more interested in holding on to power than trying to meet the interests of ordinary Britons amid the ongoing government standoff.

    On Monday, Johnson slammed the current approach to Brexit negotiations with the EU, underlining that "we have postponed crucial decisions, including the preparations for no-deal Brexit," Sputnik reported Monday.

    "Brexit should be about opportunity and hope. It should be a chance to do things differently, to be more nimble and dynamic, and to maximize the particular advantages of the UK as an open, outward-looking global economy," Johnson's resignation letter, which was made public, states. "That dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt… It now seems that the opening bid of our negotiations involves accepting that we are not actually going to be able to make our own laws."

    Similarly, Davis cited May's policy on Brexit as his reason for resigning. "In my view, the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real," Davis wrote in his resignation letter.

    On Monday, Health Minister Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the UK's new foreign secretary, replacing the resigned Johnson. 

    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis
    © Sputnik / Alex Mcnoton
    Eurosceptic Group: UK Resignation Crisis May Prompt Rethink Brexit Strategies

    However, Gordon didn't think Johnson was ready to quit politics just yet. He warned that the former London mayor might become May's next challenger.

    "There is the possibility of Johnson becoming the next Tories leader," Gordon told Radio Sputnik.

    "He has certainly invested a lot of time cultivating supporters in the back benches of the Tories party where he is undeniably promising [those supporters] jobs under his potential future administration. However, I don't think there is very much a chance of Johnson becoming prime minister. He would not be able to command support of the country in the general election," Gordon said. 

    In this file photo taken on February 06, 2018 Dominic Raab, then Minister of State for Housing and Planning, leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation

    "He is highly intelligent and witty, but he is extremely right-wing and would rip the mask off the Conservative Party, which has been so carefully constructed in the last 10 to 15 years by previous Conservative leaders who sought to position the party as a socially liberal, center-ground party in order to triangulate and win the votes of the central ground," he continued.

    "Johnson is someone who is extremely divisive. The crisis going on in the Tories' party is polarizing politics in Britain. It's creating a dynamic that is going to lead to an early general election. If there is a general election, there is going to be overwhelming demand, I believe, from British voters for changing the government to sweep out the Conservatives and bring in the Labour government, which is led by the most left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn," Gordon explained.

    Related:

    'Give us General Election': Calls for May No Confidence Vote Amid Brexit Tatters
    Berlin Disavows Seehofer's Call for Close UK Security Ties Post-Brexit - Reports
    What We Know So Far About Brexit Secretary's Resignation
    EU Remains Wary of Brexit Plan Despite May 'Going Through Hell' – Reports
    UK PM Reportedly Ready to Sack Ministers If They Don't Back Her Brexit Plan
    Tags:
    labour, conservative, Brexit, David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse