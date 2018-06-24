Register
07:33 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this June 14, 2015 file photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, thousands of Syrian refugees walk in order to cross into Turkey

    Pundits Suggest Turkey to Use Syrian Refugees as Political 'Tool' in Elections

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    About 30,000 Syrian refugees who have obtained Turkish citizenship will be able to cast their vote in the upcoming elections in Turkey on June 24, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

    "There are a certain number of Syrian nationals who have received Turkish citizenship, and 30,000 of them have the right to vote. How many of them will use it, I do not know," Yildirim told NTV channel.

    According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Turkey today hosts the largest number of refugees from different countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Somalia.

    A police officer guards an entrance of the new Presidential Palace in Ankara
    © AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
    Turkish Authorities Reportedly Detain 11 PKK Members in Ankara
    At the moment, 3.9 million refugees are living in Turkey, of whom 3.6 million are Syrians. Sputnik discussed with Turkish experts the impact that the Syrian refugees with Turkish citizenship can have on the results of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

    Erdogan Toprak, a Turkish MP from the main opposition party, namely the Republican People's Party (CHP), told Sputnik that the government is using Syrian refugees to their advantage in order to attract additional votes.

    “The government doesn't rely on large-scale support of the Turkish people anymore and decided to use the Syrian refugees in their political interests by giving them the right to vote in the elections. I consider this an unacceptable step. Only the Turkish population should make key decisions regarding the governance of the country,” Toprak stressed.

    In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Kurdish demonstrators, protest against the operation by the Turkish army aimed at ousting the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia from the area in Afrin, Syria, in Rabiyeh, east of Beirut, Lebanon. Syria’s Kurdish militia is growing frustrated with its patron, the United States, and is pressing it to do more to stop Turkey’s assault on Afrin. Their complaints reflect the differing agendas. The Kurds want to ensure their self-rule, while the U.S. wants them to focus on governing the territory they wrested from IS militants.
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Turkey Engaging in Deportations of Syrian Refugees - HRW
    Mr. Toprak also suggested that the Syrian refugee figures released by the government are deliberately understated: “I believe that their number is much greater. However, real data is not brought to the attention of the public; the counting and analysis of this information is carried out behind closed doors.”

    For his part, the head of the Association of Solidarity With Refugees, Eda Bekçi, told Sputnik that the use of refugees as a tool in the electoral process poses is a serious problem for the Turkish society. According to Bekçi, all the Syrian refugees living in Turkey are provided with temporary protection, but the temporary protection regime is solely a government initiative.

    “Despite the fact that the regime, as its name implies, should formally be a temporary phenomenon, unfortunately, for the 7-year period of its validity and was not given a clear definition of the concept of “temporary.” The Council of Ministers, which considers the fate of the refugees, has authority in this issue from the standpoint of political power. To date, unfortunately, the criteria which the authorities use to decide whether refugees are returned to their country, sent to the buffer zone, whether they will receive citizenship or whether their applications for international protection will be accepted, and so on. Such an uncertain situation and the absence of permanent legal regulation are used by both the ruling party and the opposition as sort of an instrument during the electoral period. Depending on what is required, these people can be either scapegoats or become an additional source of votes.”

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Can Erdogan Retain Power? Turkey on Verge of Presidential Election
    While only Turkish citizens are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, Bekçi noted that there is no data on the exact number of people who have received citizenship.

    “Authorities shy away from disclosing accurate data, in most cases using the security issue as a pretext. The criteria for obtaining citizenship remain vague. In particular, some Syrians who live in the border areas appealed to the courts in order to obtain citizenship, and their requests were satisfied due to the fact that they have blood relatives in Turkey. Those who have long lived and worked in Turkey, were able to obtain citizenship after a certain period of time. Some got citizenship at the invitation of the state, but what criteria were applied here we do not know. We do not know their exact number, nor who and why was chosen. We advocate that the policy of granting citizenship to refugees should be based on uniform, clearly defined criteria throughout the country,”Bekçi concluded.

    Turkish citizens will cast their votes during the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. The elections will determine whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan retains his post.

    Related:

    Number of Afghan Refugees in Turkey Hits 27,000 in 1st Quarter of 2018 - Reports
    Turkey Engaging in Deportations of Syrian Refugees - HRW
    Turkey Criticizes EU Aid Delivery to Syrian Refugees
    European Commission to Allocate $825Mln to Assist Refugees in Turkey
    Some 100,000 Syrian Refugees to Return Home From Turkey Until 2018
    Tags:
    tool, citizenship, elections, refugees, Association of Solidarity With Refugees, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Eda Bekçi, Erdogan Toprak, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse