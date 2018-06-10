Register
22:25 GMT +310 June 2018
    An RCMP officer checks the documents of two women from Sudan after they illegally crossed the Canada-US border. (File)

    'Border Turned Into Revolving Back Door Into Canada for Illegals' – Journalist

    © AFP 2018 / Geoff Robins
    Opinion
    According to the Canadian media, over 600 asylum seekers illegally crossed the border in Lacolle, Quebec, prompting many to express concerns over the issue. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Faith Goldy, an independent journalist and Canadian nationalist.

    Right now, Canada’s southern border is in an absolute state of crisis. We share the longest undefended border in the world with the US and what was once respected as sort of this imaginary border land that would not be crossed illegally, has now turned to a revolving back door into Canada where at just one particular small little road we see up at at least 600 illegal crossings in every weekend; there are people from across the third world – Guinea, Nigeria, Sudan, Eritrea – coming into Canada where they are detained for less than one day, in some cases with families, a lot of single Muslim men are coming in.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shake hands as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    French Squeeze: Macron Beats Trump at Round Two of Handshake Game in Canada

    Within one day they are automatically put onto Canada’s social assistance program and they are given access to a gold-plated healthcare system, none of which they have to pay into. Some of them have four or five children and all of those children then are being put then on to our education system. So how big of a crisis is this? Well, I’ll say it’s getting worse opposed to better.

    By Any Means Necessary
    G7 Starts in Canada; Pride Month Celebrated; New Documentary "White Boy"

    I broke this story over a year ago in April of 2017. … While the mainstream media calls me a fear mongerer, a racist, an Islamophobe, just for taking my camera down to the border to show what was happening.

    Now, over 12 months later, we see that the crisis … is spiraling completely out of control, we are running out of refugee centers to put these people into; tens of millions of dollars are being hemorrhaged on building new refugee centers for these people, and let’s remember that Canada had an immigration system that was once the envy of the world, … but now after this prime minister, Justin Trudeau, sent out one tweet in January 2017, welcoming the world’s self-professed refugees to illegally cross into Canada, all of our immigration system, all of our refugee system, has been erased with a stroke of a single pen; and now we’ve been turned into a boarding house.

    President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump: 'I Love Canada, but They Treat Us Unfairly on Trade'

    Sputnik: What are you most concerned about? The economic issue? Cultural alienation? Or is it security?

    Faith Goldy: All of the above, my friend. … Canada is largely a socialized state – we have many welfare programs. Right now we’ve got Canadian veterans lying on the streets homeless; we have Canadians with stage four cancer and all sorts of other sicknesses, who are told to wait on longer and longer lines, as we treat refugees with other illnesses.

    We have Canadian children whose parents have paid into the system, who are now being exposed to larger and larger classrooms with children from all over the third world. As far as security goes, … many of those who come illegally into the country have serious criminal records.

