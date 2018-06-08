Register
12:28 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area

    Publicist on Traces of Explosives on Kaczynski's Plane: 'Guards Were Armed'

    © Sputnik / Oleg Mineev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    The Polish commission that's investigating the plane crash near Smolensk, in which the nation's President Lech Kaczynski died on April 10, 2010, announced that it has discovered traces of explosive within the plane wreckage. Sputnik discussed this with publicist Paweł Deresz, who lost his wife Jolanta Szymanek-Deresz in the crash.

    Sputnik: Antoni Macierewicz, Poland's former defence minister, who's heading the Polish commission probing the disaster, said that there was evidence of traces of explosives on the fragments of the aircraft and the body of at least one victim of the plane crash. How can you comment on this?

    Paweł Deresz: I will be very interested to know the name of the person on whose body some traces of explosives, including gunpowder, have been found. As you know, during the trip to Katyn, President Lech Kaczynski was accompanied by officers of the Government Protection Bureau, who carried weapons. If what Mr. Macierewicz says is true, I do not exclude that it was on the body of one of the officers who had a gun that they found traces of gunpowder or some other substance that has something in common with explosives.

    READ MORE: Polish Defense Minister: 'Explosion' Detected on Kaczynski Plane's Black Box

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik / Oleg Mineev
    Blast Marks on Kaczynski's Jet Hint at Sabotage by 'Someone in Poland' - Lawyer
    Sputnik: They are talking about the wreckage of the plane, but the plane is still on the territory of Russia. And the commission is sending complaints to the Russian prosecutor's office because of problems with admission to the wreckage of the plane…

    Paweł Deresz: I think that none of the members of the commission saw the wreckage of this plane, including on personal initiative. As far as I know, none of the commission members made a request to go to Smolensk and to investigate the debris on the spot.

    Sputnik: The media talks about Mr. Macierewicz either negatively or says nothing at all. Maybe he wants to come back and is trying to please some political circles this way?

    Paweł Deresz: Mr. Macierewicz, as usual, wants to take advantage of the situation and remind [people about] himself, and is also preparing to take over the political legacy of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who's the leader of the Law and Justice party. This person is tempted by all sorts of privileges, functions and posts. And I can't rule out that he expects to take the place of the head of the party.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    'Explosives Detected': Warsaw Finds New Clues to Kaczynski's 2010 Plane Crash
    Polish Defense Minister: 'Explosion' Detected on Kaczynski Plane's Black Box
    Russian Investigators Deny Polish Claims Kaczynski's Plane Exploded in 2010
    Tags:
    explosion, Plane crash, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Can’t Lose Attitude
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse