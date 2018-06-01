Register
02:35 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Electronic monitoring ankle bracelet

    E-Carceration Tech Driving ‘Public-Private Partnership of Surveillance’ in US

    © Flickr / niXerKG
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Criminal justice reformers have made a lot of headway in recent years, bringing issues like money bail, prison conditions, racial sentencing disparity and mass incarceration into national focus. But a myriad of issues remain largely unnoticed, including electronic incarceration, or e-carceration.

    ​James Kilgore, former inmate and author of "Understanding Mass Incarceration: A People's Guide to the Key Civil Rights Issue of Our TIme," has been campaigning heavily around the issue of e-carceration and spoke with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear about the practice.

    "This is one of the big changes in electronic monitoring since right after 9/11. In 2005, 5 percent of the [electronic monitoring] devices had GPS capacity — that is, the capacity to track people's location," Kilgore noted. "Now, it's over 70 percent and steadily increasing. And the technology is also developing. So we still have the classic kind of ankle shackles, but we're also getting wrist shackles, things that are cell phone-based. And I think we can see that this technology is changing rapidly, just as cell phone technology is changing rapidly." 

    James Kilgore
    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    Electronic Monitoring Incarcerates ‘Vulnerable Populations’ in Their Own Homes

    According to the the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), electronic monitoring of parolees comes in a variety of forms, including active GPS tracking, which is done in real-time; passive GPS tracking, which is reviewed the following day; radio frequency, which connects to a home monitoring unit to confirm the monitored person hasn't broken their curfew; Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM), which takes samples of a person's sweat once an hour to ensure they aren't drinking alcohol; and random breathalyzer tests to do the same.

    But electronic monitoring isn't just being used on people who have been convicted of crimes — it's often also a condition of pretrial release after a person has been let out on bond.

    "What happens with GPS is, your every movement is tracked and it's stored on a cloud somewhere, and when you request movement, it's for a specific period of time and in most cases you have to say exactly where you're going. Sometimes if you're going to someone's house, you have to specify who that person is and you have to indicate that you've told them that you're on parole and that you're on this tracking device. But all this is stored, and we don't know what's happens to it," Kilgore told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Just as the United States leads the world in incarceration, its criminal justice system also maintains some of the world's most draconian policies — a fact that holds true in the case of e-carceration. "In Europe — for example, in Germany — all this tracking information needs to be deleted, by law, after two months. Here we've seen contracts that demand that the data be kept for at least seven years. Now, we can't imagine anything good that's going to happen from this," Kilgore said.

    "One of the things we campaign a lot against, in challenging ‘e-carceration,' is the widening of the net. I try to think of myself as a — if I were the CEO of BI, the biggest electronic monitoring company, where would I be looking to market my product?" Kilgore asked. "I'd be looking at groups I think are marginalized, are vulnerable, and who don't have much political power to fight back against being targeted with surveillance."

    "We have 4.5 million people [in the US] on parole, probation, all those forms of what they call ‘community supervision,' so that's a big pool and there might only be 100,000 [or] 200,000 of those people on electronic monitors at any given time," Kilgore said.

    But advocates worry that that number will increase, and are troubled by the fact that people of color are being placed under electronic scrutiny at higher rates than their white counterparts. 

    Drone
    CC0 / Pixabay
    South Carolina Using Heat-Seeking, Night Vision Drones to Surveil Inmates

    "We have more and more immigrants coming into the country who are being put on electronic monitors. But then there's also people that fall into categories — like histories of mental illness, histories of being involved in the foster care system, history of drug usage and substance abuse — even if they don't have criminal charges, these are suspicious people who much of the population might be comfortable with having, keeping an eye on them through some kind of surveillance," Kilgore said. "And as these devices become smaller, as they become more powerful, and I think inevitably they'll become cheaper, I think it's a no-brainer that the companies are going to try to sell them and we need to fight back against that."

    "We have to be mindful that not only is it the surveillance state, but it's, as they like to call themselves, a ‘public-private partnership of surveillance,'" he cautioned.

    Related:

    EU grant to help Russia with electronic monitoring of prisoners
    German Party Proposes Electronic Monitoring Bracelets for Radical Islamists
    MOSCOW PARLIAMENT PUSHING FOR HOUSE ARREST UNDER ELECTRONIC MONITORING
    Ms. West Goes to Washington: Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform at White House
    ‘Brutality’: Deadly Fight in South Carolina Prison Highlights US Prison Failings
    Tags:
    mass incarceration, surveillance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse