Register
17:42 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Palestinian Hamas militants attend the funeral of their comrades who were killed in an explosion, in the central Gaza Strip May 6, 2018

    Gaza Tensions Part of 'De Facto Internal Palestinian Civil War' – Israeli Prof

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tel Aviv has denied reports that it has reached a ceasefire with the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip amid the largest eruption of fighting in the region in recent memory. Speaking to Sputnik, Israeli political scientist Shlomo Avineri outlined the factors he believes are responsible for the violence.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the conflicting reports about an armistice between Israel and Hamas? What is the likelihood of tensions being defused anytime soon?

    Shlomo Avineri: It appears that the armistice is holding; one has to understand it in the context of Palestinian politics.

    The Islamic movement Hamas has in the last few years established a de facto independent region in Gaza – independent from the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah under Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

    Iron Dome system intercepts Gaza rockets aimed at central Israel
    © Flickr / Israel Defense Forces
    Rocket Penetrates Israel's Iron Dome as IDF Strikes Dozens of 'Military Targets' in Gaza (VIDEOS)
    In the last few months, there were attempts by the Palestinian Authority to use sanctions against Hamas in Gaza to diminish its illegitimate control of the Gaza Strip. In the last few weeks, the president of the Palestinian Authority has probably not been in very good medical shape, and has been in and out of hospital.

    Hamas wanted, by initiating a series of demonstrations trying to break into Israel proper, sending booby traps to Israeli territory and also rockets in the last few days, to reestablish its position as the leading Palestinian group, probably looking to what's going to happen if Abbas has to resign or will disappear from the scene. 

    So it is an internal Palestinian de facto civil war, which has been launched in a way against Israel. And the Israeli response, which has been very, very tough, put an end to this attempt. I hope things will quiet down, mainly because of a very positive intervention of Egypt, which is certainly not interested in finding itself in a situation in which Hamas and Israel are fighting another war.

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood of defusing tension anytime soon? Because the situation you just described could really go either way.

    Shlomo Avineri: Precisely. The danger is very clear. But again, if Hamas thinks that it can view itself as the main leader of the Palestinian movement, belittling the position of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, there is a danger that it will try again to provoke violence against Israel, because this may be very popular among some sectors of the Palestinian population.

    But it seems to me that the Egyptian pressure on Hamas – and Egypt has historical [presence] in Gaza, having ruled and occupied Gaza between 1948 and 1967, and having good contacts with the leadership of Hamas – it seems that the Egyptian pressure will cool the situation, because it is very clear that Egypt is not going to support another Hamas provocation against Israel. And Hamas does not want to find itself totally isolated. 

    An Israeli army tank fires towards the Gaza Strip (File)
    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Israeli Tank Fires at Militant Observation Post After Gunfire From Gaza – IDF
    There may be another aspect here about which I do not know for certain. But there are rumors that behind the Hamas attempt to position itself as the most radical anti-Israeli Palestinian grouping is Iran. This makes sense, because Iran is now trying, not very successfully, to establish a presence in Syria; it has historical connections of course with Hezbollah, which is a Shiite group in Lebanon, and also with Hamas in Gaza.

    The Iranian aspect also makes it very clear that the Israeli response is not going to accept another Iranian presence surrounding Israel.

    Sputnik: The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency session over the firing of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip. What role can the international community play in easing the tension?

    Shlomo Avineri: That's a very important issue. There has been clear criticism from European Union countries and the United States criticizing Hamas in attempting to break massively into Israeli territory. This is unacceptable; no country will accept masses of people, whatever their complaints, whatever their background, violently trying to enter another country. I think if the United Nations can find a formula (because beyond formulas the UN doesn't have much impact) that will criticize Hamas for its violent attempt to cross the border with Israel, to send booby traps and dozens of rockets to Israel – this will be a very, very important message to Hamas that it is basically isolated. I cannot see any country supporting Hamas on this issue. The five permanent members on this issue I think can agree, and this can include Russia and China as well. These are very clear violations on the part of Hamas of the border with Israel; this is utterly unacceptable.

    Shlomo Avineri is a senior professor of political science at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Avineri are those of the contributor, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Israeli Rocket Sirens Sound Near Gaza Border as IDF Strikes Gaza Targets
    IDF Apprehends Boat Attempting to Evacuate Palestinians from Gaza, Blames Hamas
    Israeli Forces Strike Hamas Terror Tunnel in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    political conflict, civil conflict, expert analysis, Egypt, Iran, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse