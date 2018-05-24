Register
    The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015

    MH17 Case 'Politicized', Investigators Won’t Release Any Proof – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Michael Kooren
    Opinion
    As a Dutch-led team makes another announcement regarding the 2014 Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine without disclosing any actual evidence, a Serbian analyst claims that the whole investigation was “over before it ever started.”

    Stevan Gajic, a researcher at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, told Sputnik that from the beginning the investigation into the MH17 crash was “overly politicized.”

    "The problem is that the investigation was concluded before it ever started. All of the Western mainstream media outlets were suggesting from the beginning that Russia and Putin personally were behind this. So I’m not surprised about the timing, since the World Football Cup will start in weeks from now, and I think that, as it was the case with Sochi, a lot of bad PR and Russophobic propaganda will appear," Gajic said.

    This photo taken on July 26, 2014 shows flowers, left by parents of an Australian victim of the crash, laid on a piece of the Malaysia Airlines plane MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabove), in the Donetsk region.
    © AFP 2018 / BULENT KILIC
    Dutch Investigators Claim Missiles Launcher Used to Shoot Down MH17 "Was Part of Russian Forces", Won't Show Proof
    He also pointed out that the "so-called investigators" appeared reluctant to present any proof to back up their claims, calling it "absurd."

    "It reminds me of a recent statement by Emmauel Macron, the president of France, who said that he has proof that – it is another case, but it is very indicative of the culture of lies within this propaganda framework – Assad used chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta, but then he didn’t want to show this proof. The same case is here," he explained.

    According to Gajic, while the EU can impose more sanctions against Russia over this affair, European states now tend to “behave rationally” and put their economic interests ahead of Brussels’ agenda.

    READ MORE: Investigation, Findings, Inconsistencies: Timeline of MH17 Disaster

    Earlier on May 24 the Joint Investigation Committee claimed it uncovered hard evidence confirming that the missile system that had shot down MH17 over East Ukraine in 2014 was operated by the Russian military.

    Dutch Chief Prosecutor Fred Westerbeke stated, however, that the investigation team would not disclose the evidence.

    The views and opinions expressed by Stevan Gajic are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

