Register
16:43 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Wikipedia logo. (File)

    Who's Philip Cross: 'Either a Mad Obsessionist or State Operative' – Galloway

    © AFP 2018 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    British politician George Galloway has offered one thousand pounds for the unmasking of mysterious online figure Philip Cross. Cross has been accused of editing or deleting chunks of information from a certain cluster of Wikipedia accounts. George Galloway told Sputnik that his Wikipedia page was edited 2,000 times by Cross.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us in more detail about the issue you personally had with the Philip Cross figure?

    George Galloway: There's a cluster of people who have certain things in common, some differences, but the things they have in common are defending Russia, for example, against unjust accusations and sanctions, supporting the Palestinian cause rather than the side of Israel, opposing American foreign policy in various places, opposing British foreign policy, you can get the picture I'm sure.

    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Et Tu, Brute? Wikipedia 'Recognizes' Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel
    We are a group of some 60-70, we don't know each other for the most part, but we have another thing in common, we all attract the unremitting attention on Wikipedia of this Philip Cross who claims to be a real person, though I'm investigating this quite hard and forensically right at this moment, and if he's a real person rather than a robot, then he's the […] taxi driver, the stalker of the internet, because I can tell you that this man has made an average of 175 edits every day for the last 15 years, just imagine the number that that rises to, in my own case 2,000 edits in one page of Wikipedia, by one man, and, of course, they're not flattering alterations that he's making, they are the deletion of anything positive and the insertion of any wild and fanciful claim that Mr. Cross, if that's his name, can come up with.

    […] I can't say right now for legal reasons exactly who we think this is, but we do think it's a person for whom consequences will be severe. But the bigger picture is Wikipedia itself, how can you have what purports to be an encyclopedia, which can be altered at will by a selected number of other members of the public.

    READ MORE: Win in Court: Wikipedia to Challenge NSA Surveillance

    I have never looked at my Wikipedia page because I knew that it would be a playground for people like Philip Cross, but there are many gullible people in the world, many millions of them will go to Wikipedia imagining that they will find something approximating to the truth about the person they're looking up, and that comes out not to be true at all.

    Sputnik: Why do you think that the figure targeted is targeting anti-war pundits and politicians?

    George Galloway: It's clear that it's systematic, but it's also on the industrial scale, the numbers I just gave you are truly industrial in scope. This person, if it's a person, is doing this at 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning and is doing it on Christmas day, he's doing it in an obsessive way that ought to have attracted Wikipedia's attention long before this, but they have brushed off our concerns, so either this is a deep state operation and that there's not one Philip Cross and that there are many Philip Crosses, and he is set at, he's targeted at people who are effectively regarded as enemies of the state in a democracy with no accountability or parliamentary oversight at all.

    READ MORE: Galloway: Would Be Perfect Storm for British Politics if Rees-Mogg Leads Tories

    I was myself a member of Parliament for almost 30 years and here I have someone who is day and night, and thousands of times making entries and deleting content from my Wikipedia page, and there are many like me. Ken Livingstone, the former mayor of London, has had a similar level of attention from Philip Cross, they moved on from John Pilger, the campaigning journalist, and are now doing it on the Wikipedia page of John Pilger's children.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nichollspe
    Ecuador Spends Some $5Mln to Protect WikiLeaks' Assange - Reports
    This is either a madly obsessive, to the point of being potentially dangerous, and a matter for the police I would have thought, or it is a group of people who are either working directly for the state or certainly if they're not, they might as well be because they are directly serving the state narrative, and all of this comment in a country, which we're constantly told by our government, is some kind of a bastion of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, democracy and apple pie, it would be laughable if it were not so disturbing.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-Assange Hater Sarah Palin Praises WikiLeaks' Head for 'Opening People's Eyes'
    WikiLeaks Might Not Have Existed Without Bitcoin - Cryptography Consultant
    'US is Determined to Block Freedom of Speech in Form of WikiLeaks' – Lawyer
    Tags:
    editor, MP, Wikipedia, George Galloway, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse