Register
23:06 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement after signing it in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018

    US Withdrawal From Iran Deal a 'Litmus Test for Russia, China and EU' - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    142

    Russia and the EU have reiterated their commitment to the nuclear deal with Iran after US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the deal on Tuesday. Radio Sputnik discussed Washington's decision with Dr. Seyed Ali Alavi, teaching fellow at the University of London.

    Sputnik: Despite numerous pleas not to withdraw from the deal, President Trump did it anyway. Why has he taken this step? Was it to be expected?

    Dr. Seyed Ali Alavi: It was expected because it was part of his manifesto during the election. Within a year President Trump pulled out of the Paris climate change agreement, and the Transatlantic Trade Agreement, and now JCPOA. It seems President Trump has started to undo all the achievements during the Democrats and during the Obama administration.

    Sputnik: The Iranian leaders said that the deal will survive without the United States. What do you think that really means?

    Dr. Seyed Ali Alavi: This is a kind of a litmus test for the global community to see if you a living in a multipolar system or in a unipolar system. If the signatories of the JCPOA, including Russia, China and the European Union, are confident enough to be committed to their own signatures, and if Iran also is committed, I don't see any reasons not to survive. The point is that the agreement was not only between the US and Iran. It was between the European Union, Russia, China and Iran. And it's used to be called P5+1. And now it is five minus. I think it depends on how confident they are.

    READ MORE: Iran Deal: 'Trump's Decision To Pull Out Isolates US Rather Than Iran' — Prof.

    Sputnik: Angela Merkel said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States to protect it. What can you say about relationship between the EU and America?

    Dr. Seyed Ali Alavi: The JCPOA is only one of the elements of the relations between President Trump administration and the European Union. We could see some sort of trade war between the EU and the US, and the putting some kind of an extra tax on European products. So, in other words, this is the moment that the European Union and the other powers, superpowers, can be confident enough to pursue their own interests. So, it depends to what extent they are confident to pursue their own interests.

    Sputnik: Would you agree with Angela Merkel in feeling that it's indeed true that Europe cannot rely on the US for protection?

    Dr. Seyed Ali Alavi: Well, I don't think the European Union needs the United States for protection. The European Union is quite strong and has proved to be functioning. The European Union proved to be a quite functioning machine, and in that case I should say I agree with Angela Merkel.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran - Treasury
    US Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal to Strengthen Iran’s Ties to Russia – Source
    US Allegedly Gives Israel Green Light to Kill Top Iranian General – Report
    Tags:
    withdrawal, nuclear deal, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse