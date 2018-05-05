Expert Explains How Italian Political Stalemate May Be Solved

With Italian Five Star movement and Lega Nord failing to reach a compromise and form a government, the country remains in political turmoil. Current President Sergio Mattarella retains hope that an alliance will be formed, to avoid the possibility of new elections this year. Sputnik spoke with Lorenzo Codongo, Professor of Politics at LSE for more.

Sputnik: Why can’t the Lega Nord and Five Star movement reach an agreement?

Lorenzo Codongo: Salvini is linked to Berlusconi with a coalition and certainly the Five Star movement has already put a VETO on him and will not entertain the idea of entering a coalition with him. Effectively they are stuck because Salvini wants to be the leader of the whole centre right coalition, so because of Berlusconi this is unlikely to happen.

Sputnik: What will be the most likely solution to the current Italian political crisis and who will likely end up in power?

Lorenzo Codongo: I think there is still a chance that there could be a deal between the Lega Nord and the Five Star movement and Berlusconi could step aside. The other option could be for the centre right to find enough support in parliament for a minority government and finally if not option seems to work, the President will step in and propose a national unity government.

