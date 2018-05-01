Register
12:11 GMT +301 May 2018
    Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2018

    Career Killer: Fall of UK Interior Minister Could Have Been Inside Job – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Opinion
    Amber Rudd has stepped down as the UK Home Secretary amid the Windrush scandal, involving Caribbean migrants who settled in Britain between the forties and the seventies. Sputnik discussed the issue with Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience.

    Sputnik: Ms Rudd earlier rejected calls to resign, but she stepped down regardless. What prompted her resignation after all?

    Garnett: Ms. Rudd was faced with a really career-killing question. It became clear that she had given information to a House of Commons Committee which was inaccurate. That meant that either she had deliberately misled the committee about what the Home Office was doing, which would be an offence warranting resignation, or that she didn't really have a full grasp of what the Home Department was doing, which although not in itself serious, is certainly a very bad sign of incompetence.

    So faced with this question also, I think somebody within the department [and] the Home Office was clearly outraged by the government's policy. So whether or not these were personal grievances against Mrs. Rudd, information was reaching the press which was very damaging for Mrs. Rudd and there was an indication that there will be more material come out later which is embarrassing, so she decided that she couldn't stay on.

    Sputnik: May has reportedly appointed Sajid Javid the new interior minister. What do you make of this appointment? And what do we know about Mr. Javid as a politician and what changes could he bring about?

    Garnett: Mr. Javid is I think in many ways a very appropriate appointment, because he himself is a migrant who arrived in Britain in the 1960s. He could be seen as a shiny example of the valuable contribution this group of people have brought to Britain. Generally speaking, he is demonstrating real competence, being a Cabinet minister some time, and as somebody who I think would certainly be trusted by the public to clear up the mess left behind by the so-called Windrush scandal.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mark Garnett are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

