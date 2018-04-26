Register
04:02 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico

    US Launches ‘Military Response’ to Caravan of Asylum Seekers

    © AP Photo / Christian Torres
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Late Tuesday, a group of roughly 600 Central American migrants arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, near the US-Mexico border, with the intention to seek asylum in the United States. Rather than hearing their cases, the US administration has declared that anyone without a valid claim would be deported.

    It should be noted that the majority of the travelers had left their homes in an attempt to get away from the growing violence in their home countries.

    ​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, explained that the situation isn't new and that large groups of people have been riding together to the US border "over many years."

    "This has happened in the past, so it's important to note that this is not a new thing," Barón told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "This is part of a trend that's happened over many years of people who are fleeing the area known as the Northern Triangle in Central America, particularly Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, who are escaping very high levels of violence."

    "One of the challenges is the journey to safety in the United States… [it's] a dangerous one. So rather than travel individually, a number of people have come together, [including] some organizations that have helped them in this process, to make sure that they're not subjected to some of the dangers, which include things like sexual assault and kidnappings… that's why they're in this larger group," he stressed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a forum called Generation Next at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Trump: 'Caravans' of Immigrants Coming to US, Congress Should Act

    With the majority of the migrants pointing out that they left their homes because of widespread gang violence, domestic violence, political repression and discrimination against the transgender community, Barón said the issue is very concerning, because the US government under President Donald Trump has been adamant that the migrants will face deportation.

    "The administration is talking about this as if this is an invasion and talking about it in terms of national security… a lot of people traveling are young mothers with young children and families who are trying to avoid [violence back home]," he told Kiriakou. "I am concerned that the president is using this as an excuse to call on the National Guard. We're responding to a humanitarian issue with a military response."

    "Our laws envision that people are going to be able to seek protection… and present their claims… that's what we should be focused on, but I'm deeply concerned that people won't even be given that opportunity," he concluded.

    Related:

    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Syrian Refugees in Jordan Get 1,500 Saudi Caravans
    Russia Buys Cessna Caravans for Local Air Services
    Drop in Venezuela’s Oil Production Beneficial for Mexico - Pemex CEO
    'Mexico Suffering Consequences of US Trade Policies' – Analyst
    Tags:
    Trump Administration, Migrants, asylum seekers, Donald Trump, Central America, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse