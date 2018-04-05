Register
08:35 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.

    Macron Claims Facebook, Google Becoming 'Too Big', Expert Says It's Too Late

    © REUTERS/ Etienne Laurent/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that Facebook and Google are welcome in France, creating jobs and being “part of our ecosystem,” but at some point, those companies became “too big.” Sputnik spoke to Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, President of the Asia Journalist Association for more.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the Macron’s statement?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: As early as the invention of media, there has been a way to measure everything, regarding what people like and dislike, want or hate, but these tools were only used by experts and specialists in a narrow scientific field. What Facebook and Google, along with other social media outlets brought, is that everyone can be involved, as they are easy tools, almost free, and well common. So, I agree with French President Mr. Macron that Facebook and Google are becoming too big to be governed, he is true to warn us, but let me tell him: it is too late, as these giant companies replaced the ordinary authorities successfully, they do not only monitor our steps or monitor them, but they force us to move accordingly, as well.

    The water is boiling, and it is almost vaporized, and you want to get it back to its original form! So, you first need to arrange the atmosphere around it. The societies are addicted to Google and Facebook, as they are both virtual, and people are running away from the poor real life, to live a fantasy one, and no initiative steps taken to get them back or away. Traditions of family, culture and other resources could persuade them to stop boiling the water.

    Sputnik: Do you agree that tech giants such as Google and Facebook are hard to govern and regulate?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: Nothing impossible, as history tells us. There are two ways; the technological one — by stopping the availability of them, but this is – somehow — the dictatorship school. The other way is to create alternatives. And They could be technological alternatives, by sending users to live in space via VR glasses, where there is neither Google nor Facebook, nor even political games!

    Sputnik: In your view, what impact can internet giants have on such things like elections?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: Elections are like any other objects to be sold. They are in the market and subject to good promotions, fake news, bad deals, and so on. So, I believe they could make an impact, but they cannot judge who the winners are. It can affect thousands in a local club elections, but not dozens of millions of votes in a huge state.

    Sputnik: How can they impact public opinion?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: I will refer to the trend group in Facebook, as they are able to spread certain news and filter other ones. In this case, you control the flood of wanted news; while you stop certain headlines, and spread the opposite. This is also a technological method that Facebook admitted they committed.

    Sputnik: Some experts have noted that major influence tech giants have on users, do you think there is any way governments oppose this?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: In the Middle East, and similar regions, governments could hire what is known as “Internet Committees”. They are a sort of electronic spies in the virtual space, to spread rumors, attack political opposition, monitor certain figures. Some governments request those social media outlets to stop certain accounts, in cases of certain crimes like hatred. But I believe that the most effective way is to be transparent, honest, trusted. When people trust you, they will not obey your opponents.

    Sputnik: Do you think there is any way to regulate the tech giants without negatively impacting user privacy?

    Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: The mistake of these tech giants started within them, and solving those mistakes are only possible by fixing them within. Google and Facebook must follow some certain ethics in societies, and this is the reason to negotiate for the sake of people themselves; their solidarity, safety, happiness and human rights.

    Related:

    Soros' Proposal to 'Regulate' Google, Facebook Infuriates Internet Users
    Vietnam Gov’t ‘Pioneers’ to Get Google, Facebook to Delete 'Fake News, Accounts'
    Australia Set to Investigate Google, Facebook Over Their Impact on News Market
    Tags:
    Facebook, Google, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse