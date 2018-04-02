Italian Journalist: ‘I Feel Deep Shame for the Behavior of the West Today’

by Marco Fontana

I feel a deep shame at the behavior of the West today. In this behavior, I see the crash of the last remains of what Europe always declared to be its ideals and values. The expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of EU countries on March 26, a day of national mourning, showed that, for my generation, there are only ruins of morality left on the Old Continent. One can state that the expulsion was unacceptable for four reasons.

First, the choice of date: they chose exactly the day when Russia was mourning those died in the Kemerovo fire, despite that even in the Middle Ages there were days set aside to pick up the injured during wars, and our politicians, while constantly referring to human rights, have no idea of pity.

Second, along with the expulsion of the Russian ambassadors, the EU has allowed the arrest of Catalonian independence fighter Carles Puigdemont on obviously political reasons, after his car was bugged. An episode worthy of any totalitarian regime! Catalonians supported a party that speaks in favor of independence despite pressure from the Spanish and international press; but now, in 2018, anyone who does not obey the ‘eurocracy' becomes an enemy that must either be lynched or be castigated by the political police. All the while those in Washington DC, Strasburg and Brussels dare to speak of ‘freedom.'

Third, March 26 was the day when the Facebook/Cambridge Analytic scandal was powering up. Who knows, maybe the diplomats were expelled to distract readers from contemplations on whether Trump won his presidency thanks to social networks and the purchase of personal data of millions of US voters.

© Sputnik/ Natalya Seliverstova All Russian Diplomats Expelled From US Return to Moscow

Finally, the investigation of former French President Nikolas Sarkozy alongside protests against current French President Emmanuel Macron — two incidents of a rather scandalous nature which ‘respected' media has tried to downplay, probably, aiming to avoid the discrediting of those countries responsible for the atrocities of the so-called Arab spring.

The Russian diplomats were expelled and on March 26. This makes me feel loathing, anger and shame. The UK has provided no proof that it was Russia who poisoned Skripal. And even if proof is presented, how much would those who remember the stories of WMDs used to justify the disastrous invasion of Iraq believe it? Back then it was enough for Tony Blair to simply apologize for that ‘inconvenience.' It looks like the Brits are at it again: lying and looking for another villain.

It's time to be done with anti-Russian propaganda, because social anger in Europe is growing and it will blow away those who flame this fire.

Someone failed to comprehend that by expelling Russian diplomats under false pretences, sacrificing another piece of our future on the altar of hypocrisy and personal interest.

Being a son of a bygone century, I watch in despair how everything has turned to the worse: the Western values I grew up with have become useless junk and a stark lack of simply humanity.

The opinions expressed are those of author alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik News.