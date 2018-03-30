Register
09:48 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    'UK Trying to Return to Tradition of Domination in Europe' – Journalist

    © AP Photo/ Eric Vidal
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    312

    The UK is set to launch a “counter-propaganda war” designed to tackle the alleged Russian threat, according to a plan dubbed the “Fusion Doctrine,” announced by Theresa May on Tuesday as part of a national security review. Sputnik discussed the UK’s overhauled security policy with Jury Turin, a philosopher and journalist living in Denmark.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the overhauled security policy?

    Jury Turin: Here in Europe it’s very mixed feelings about the things that happened because it’s actually quite dangerous, more than people can imagine. First of all, Britain, accused Russia without any serious proof. The question is why there’s no proof, there is no proof because it’s a demonstration of power, actually. It is a way to demonstrate power, and not so many people in Europe can predict what Britain will do next and what’s the plan of this game. It’s actually a game and everybody understands it. By the way, right after the killing of Mr. Glushkov* in London, a killing that is not much discussed now, because everybody is discussing Skripal, but Glushkov was killed the same way Mr. Berezovsky was killed,  after Berezovsky's decision to move back to Russia, it looks like a demonstration of power generally. In Europe, people are quite divided about this issue because there is no proof, and it’s a demonstration of no proof no serious proof. It’s like an ultimatum to the European countries first of all, “are you with us or are you with Russia?”

    READ MORE: Europe Inches to Military Integration as UK Power Withdraws From the Continent

    Sputnik: Do you feel this is actually dividing European countries? Do you feel that there is really a feeling of the fact that Britain is trying to put forward this very powerful image before Brexit?

    Jury Turin: Yes, it’s not the only image, it feels like Britain is trying to come back to its old tradition of domination over Europe, over the rest of Europe. You can see first of all that it’s Germany which is not really interested in war, the United States also, you can ask the question, for example, if the Trump administration is interested in a war with Russia. The answer is no. But you can’t say no if you seriously talk about what’s presented by the British administration. So Britain is trying to unite Europe without any serious reason, there is no more economical power, because Germany is stronger than Britain, and there's not so much political influence of Britain in Europe. Britain is trying to re-win this influence by forcing European countries by an ultimatum, are you with us, or are you with Russia?

    The famous Elizabeth Tower in the UK Houses of Parliament, which contains the Great Bell, known as Big Ben.
    © Sputnik/
    Guilty: Radicalized Muslim Teacher Planned to Use 'Army of Children' for UK Attacks
    That’s the game, and it’s very important to predict what’s going to happen next, what is the British plan. Because Britain has been playing for centuries, the British administration is the most experienced administration in Europe, it’s the strongest military in Europe and most independent from NATO actually. So European people are divided, it's not important which government they have in Europe, because many small countries in Europe, from Estonia to other small countries in Northern Europe, for example, are quite dependent on the deep state in America. But people in these countries definitely don’t want confrontation with Russia. I think it’s quite important to predict what’s going to happen next, and what’s the point of the British attack, the British game against Russia.

    Sputnik: Now in this new security policy it seems that Russia is essentially in one tier with North Korea and terrorism in this overhauled plan, what’s your take on that, is the perceived threat from Russia really that bad?

    Deputy Foreign for Foreign Affairs Alexander V. Yakovenko delivers a speech 20 June 2006 during the second day of two-week session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva
    © AFP 2018/ JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT
    Russian Envoy to UK Asks Johnson to Explain Remark on Strikes Against Damascus
    Jury Turin: Britain started this game against Russia not to isolate Russia because it’s not possible to isolate, but to receive some dividends from it. It’s very important to understand what kind of dividends Britain can have out of this because if you imagine what happened with the Islamic world, the Islamic world twenty years ago totally lost the propaganda war. And then, for those who lost the propaganda war, everything should be over, because now you can do anything to the people who say we are Islamic radicals, we like Islam, we're Muslims and Islam is a religion of peace. If you say to European people, it doesn't matter who you are, one can do anything to such people, because such people are bin Laden, the terrorists, they’re everywhere. So the idea is to put Russia generally, like a nation, like a country, like a civilization on this list of something unacceptable. If you say something about Russia whether it’s true or not is not important, if you say something good about Russia then you are an enemy. That's the general strategy of this.

    *Nikolai Glushkov, 68, was the right-hand man of the deceased oligarch Boris Berezovsky, was found dead at his London home on 12 March 2018. Police in London launched a murder investigation into his death.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Fact-Checking the Report Used by UK to Press Allies to Expel Russian Diplomats
    Over 60% of Scots Consider Brexit 'Wrong' Compared to 48% UK Wide - Poll
    Former Catalan Education Minister Ponsati Going to Surrender to UK Authorities
    Tags:
    dominance, Nikolai Glushkov, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse