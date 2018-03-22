Register
03:42 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chicago police

    ‘Sainthood' Status of US Police Must Be Challenged for Police Culture to Change

    © Flickr/ Thomas Hawk
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Tuesday it was announced that Chicago branch of Black Lives Matter, the Illinois chapter of the ACLU and a coalition of other community groups would be involved in an upcoming consent decree between the Chicago Police Department and the state's attorney general's office.

    The move would give the non-police groups a chance to influence reforms meant to improve the troubled police department by, for example, objecting to initiatives that fail to go far enough or pressuring officials if measures aren't being followed through, according to reports.

    "It's really setting up the community groups as watchdogs that will have a role to make sure that reform really continues no matter what happens as politicians come and go," ACLU attorney Kathy Hunt Muse told the Chicago Tribune for a story published Wednesday. "The city and the attorney general still need to do the hard work here of hammering out the terms of the consent decree and we really hope that now that we've defined this role for involving the community that they're going to move quickly to draft that consent decree."

    ​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary Wednesday, Kohmee Parrett, an organizer based in Chicago, told show hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon that despite the decree, nothing was likely to change.

    "Nothing has changed in the political climate in Chicago…. we can talk about it and have consent decrees… but nothing will change until the culture of policing changes," Parrett said. "When we look at the history of policing, black bodies have always been used as a source of revenue and until the culture of that changes nothing else will change."

    "American policing may very well be the most powerful institution in America. There's no cracking that shield under any circumstances," he added.

    Chicago walkout
    © AP Photo/ Martha Irvine
    Linking Black Lives Movement, Parkland, Chicago Students Demand Change ‘Far Beyond Gun Control’

    "The [Fraternal Order of the Police] anywhere you go will protect any police officer for any reason as a knee-jerk response. The police have successfully built themselves a culture in the United States of almost sainthood… it's almost as though they put on capes and they're not people."

    Parrett told Blackmon that until people realize that police officers are not perfect and that there are cops that are "broken" and need help, things were destined to stay the same.

    "Until we realize that domestic violence is higher among police officers than any other profession… until we realize that these are a lot of broken people, many soldiers coming home with PTSD, given guns and not being able to decipher between enemy combatants and a kid in the hood… until we deal with that, nothing will change."

    Related:

    Bitcoin Bandit: Chicago Trader on Trial For Stealing $2 Mln in Cryptocurrency
    Chicago News Station Confuses Pyeongchang with P.F. Chang's (PHOTO)
    Nearly 800 Flights Reportedly Canceled in Chicago Area Due to Snowstorm (VIDEOS)
    Chicago Board Options Exchange to Start Trading Bitcoin Futures on Sunday
    Former President Obama Performs Civic Duty, Reports for Chicago Jury (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    police reforms, Chicago Police Department, Illinois, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse