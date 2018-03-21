Register
07:08 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks at a news conference after addressing a United Nations General Assembly special session.

    Expert Explains Evo Morales Policy on Pacific Ocean Access

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    With Bolivian President Evo Morales arriving in The Hague on Monday to petition at the World Court to force Chile to grant his land-locked country direct access to the Pacific Ocean, Sputnik spoke with Francisco Carballo; lecturer of politics at Goldsmith’s University in London for more.

    Sputnik: How much access does Bolivia currently have to Chile’s coastline and Is Bolivia likely to be granted its own corridor to Chile’s following Morales plea in the Hague?

    Francisco Carballo: This is an important issue in Latin American politics at the moment, as Bolivia has preferential access to Chile’s northern ports, something that is even protected by international law. They have access to these areas but not additional ports in the south of the country, but really the issue is not really about access to the ports, but an issue about sovereignty, about revising the history of the borders between Chile and Bolivia.

    I think Bolivia has little chance of getting something from Chile, as Antofagasta, one of the cities at the heart of the dispute, is one of the richest areas in Chile, and represents around 30% of the country’s total exports; there are also most of the country’s most important copper mines in the area.

    Furthermore, Chile is investing a great deal in the infrastructure of the region. On the other hand; I think that something that is very interesting about Morale’s visit to The Hague is that he’s highlighting an important problem in international relations, essentially about the colonisation and decolonisation of the world.

    What I mean by this, is that the borders we have in the world are based on violence and wars, so the plea by Bolivia is symbolically important and therefore it is unlikely that they will be given anything by the world court, as this would open a sort of Pandora’s box for territorial claims in other countries.

    Sputnik: Has Evo Morales been a successful president for Bolivia overall?

    Francisco Carballo: The figure of Evo represents a turning point in Bolivian history. He is the first indigenous president in a region that has been governed by white elites for some time, so in that sense the figure of Evo is extremely important.

    In terms of public administration, I think the country is better now than it was before Morales, it has grown economically and now there is a very prosperous indigenous middle class.

    Morales does have some negative aspects however, he has all the traits of Latin American caudillos, he is very much about himself, authoritarian, patriarchal, and something that is disappointing about Morales is that he was elected on a platform of decolonisation, but this has been more in gestures than in substance.

    Politically speaking for the left and the indigenous, he could be considered disappointing.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bolivian President Morales Declares End to Hostile Relations With Chile
    Chile Catches a Chill: Santiago Sees First Snow in 10 Years
    The Other 9/11: Allende's Overthrow and the Murder of Democracy in Chile
    Chile Sends Vessel to Assist in Search for Missing Argentine Submarine
    Death Toll From Deadly Chile Mudslide Rises to 15 (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Evo Morales, Chile, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse