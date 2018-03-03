Register
21:38 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro reads a document during the event launching the new Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2018

    'Venezuelan Cryptocurrency is Centralized - That's the Greatest Risk' - Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Venezuela launched its first cryptocurrency less than two weeks ago. President Nicolas Maduro said the Petro’s aim is to fight US sanctions and advance 'on issues of monetary sovereignty to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.' Sputnik discussed the Petro with Krzystof Piech, director of Blockchain Technology Center.

    Sputnik: With the recent introduction of the Venezuelan Petro, is this really a way of decentralizing a money source to enact a monetary transaction, getting around supposed sanctions from the USA? How successful on the face of it will could this strategy be for Venezuela and will other countries like Iran, North Korea, and maybe even Russia follow suit, what are your thoughts and feelings on that question?

    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro logo is seen during its launching in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    One in 2000: What Makes Venezuela's Petro Cryptocurrency Special
    Krzystof Piech: I will start from the broader trends that we've seen on the technological markets, I believe that this year will be a very important year for any national currency, especially the stable coins, the coins that will be stable in value, and actually this is the problem of Venezuela, with an inflation rate of over 6,000% last year. During the previous 12 months, the country really needed stabilization. However, the concept that Venezuela has introduced, the Petro, is not the concept that would follow the guidelines or the consensus among blockchain, especially how the cryptocurrency should look like, first of all, a true cryptocurrency should be decentralized. This time with the Venezuelan case we have a situation where the Perto is actually very centralized and so this is one of the greatest risks that is connected with the coin, there's no guarantee that one day the Venezuelan government will switch off the cryptocurrency, this is the threat of it. Another threat is the reserve that is backing the cryptocurreny, while the cryptocurrency reserves are still controlled by the Venezuelan government  there are actually no legal guarantees that the Petro is backed by anything, there's actually a big risk connected with that project, we can say — ok, this is the first such project in the world so maybe the next one will be better and the rest of the world will learn from these mistakes, my comments are connected to the future risks of that project at the moment.

    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro logo is seen at a facility of the Youth and Sports Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency "Petro" logo is seen at a facility of the Youth and Sports Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2018

    Sputnik: Now the introduction of this cryptocurrency boasts to promote well-being, bringing power closer to the people, but you can't buy it with the Venezuelan Bolivar, so, therefore, asking the question, it's not really a cryptocurrency at all; it's just a way of raising hard currency externally due to the grave economic conditions prevailing in Venezuela at the moment and further preventing the country from accessing the international markets. What's your specific feeling on the currency then?

    The new Venezuelan cryptocurrency the Petro logo is seen as Minister for University Education, Science and Technology Hugbel Roa talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, January 31, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Power of Zeus: Russian Startup Helps Venezuela Issue Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency
    Krzystof Piech: I agree that the Venezuela experiment is not decentralized, it's not to bring the cryptocurrency, the new money to the people to use freely, but rather to enter the international market, especially, as we know from the mass media, the government wanted to attract the capital from Arab countries, so we can see that experiment from the point of view of trying to overcome the sanctions imposed by most countries, especially the United States, and we'll see if that will be any success. It's too early to talk about that, it's too early to say, moreover, I didn't mention, there's some technological threat, I mean that the technology that the blockchain system is based on. 

    For more information listen to this edition of Weekend Special with Krzystof Piech.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Venezuela-Proposed Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency to Face US Resistance - Ambassador
    Venezuela Launches Oil-Backed 'Petro' Cryptocurrency Amid US Sanctions
    Petro?! Right: Prospective Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Hoped to End Economic Woes
    Tags:
    money, petro, cryptocurrencies, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok