Register
10:06 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    UK PM 'Can't Guarantee What Kind of Brexit She's Going to Get Through' - Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The British prime minister could be replaced by the so-called “Brexit Dream Team” of Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. This is what the Sunday Times reports, citing Eurosceptic Conservative MP’s. Sputnik discussed this with Ben Williams, Tutor in Politics and Political Theory at the University of Salford.

    Ben Williams: It's a dream team if you believe in Brexit and want to see Brexit delivered sooner rather than later because the three individuals cited in this 'dream team', Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg, they're all consistent Brexiteers confirming throughout that they want Brexit, they campaigned for it, they've indicated their impatience with the process and how long it's taking. I suppose collectively you could assume they would deliver it more quickly, the only slight note of caution is that they have been known to be rivals in the past. Grove and Johnson infamously fell out when there was a race to succeed David Cameron which Theresa May eventually succeeded in, so although they're collectively seen as a 'dream team', they're individual politicians with their own ambitions and there's no guarantee they could all get on and deliver what they're suggesting to be the case.

    READ MORE: British PM May 'Has Very Little Control, and She's a Weak Leader' – Analyst

    Sputnik: Prime Minister Theresa May may not be the most superlative of MP's, she's steering a very difficult course and she's become a compromise prime minister where both sides just seem to be accepting that she's sort of taking  the flak and just leave it to her until the next general election. What's your take on that?

    Ben Williams: In many ways Theresa May is seen as a safe pair of hands, she herself campaigned to remain, although she was fairly cautious, not one of the most enthusiastic remainers. She's in a very difficult position, because of course she did call a general election last year, while she didn't necessarily lose, she did lose her majority.

    The party is torn over Brexit and has been for a long time. The Conservative Party and its divisions on Europe are legendary, going way back into the 70's when Britain initially joined, which accelerated in the 80's and 90's, so she's been weakened on those fronts, but she's also weaker because she's surrounded by divided views, she's got some fierce Brexiteers in her cabinet, and she's deliberately tried to get a degree of balance because there are also some remainers in the cabinet as well who have been quite vocal in terms of a more cautious approach and who have indeed indicated there maybe some ongoing integration even after Brexit, and I think, in particular Chancellor Philip Hammond, who's seen as a remainer, have antagonized many of the leading Brexiteers because he's seen as someone who appears to be trying to soften the extent of British Brexit and our eventual departure from the EU.

    Sputnik: News of the conspiracy against Theresa May comes after she has been warned about failing to deliver a hard Brexit, is it likely that she will change her stance on Brexit?

    Ben Williams: She's trying to appease two very opposite sides, she's indicating that she's going to deliver a Brexit to meet the needs of the democratic wishes of the British people, but she's also  conscious of the fact that head chancellor and other advisers in the civil service are giving her kind of cautious observations and comments about the possible impact of Brexit and in that sense a so-called soft Brexit is still possible, but of course that is going to cause ruptures  between the so-called hard Brexiteers. The reality is actually that this definition of this hard and soft Brexit, those that want the most wholesale absolute removal from the EU who are known as the hard Brexiteers, they're actually only a minority of the British Parliament, the interesting scenario is, if it went to a vote and there was kind of a proposed hard Brexit, there are enough dissenting Conservative MPs alongside members of the other parties for the deal, if it were presented, to be rejected. Theresa May, because she hasn't got a parliamentary majority, because she's got a divided party, can't really guarantee what kind of Brexit she's going to get through for that reason.

    Sputnik: Despite a year of talks the prime minister's failed to show her vision of Brexit. Now the question is do you think that we'll see what kind of a relationship she actually wants with the EU in the upcoming Brexit talks?

    Ben Williams: To give her credit she has survived for the past year to eighteen months and the phrase 'between a rock and a hard place' comes to mind. She's got these two conflicting sides, she's managing somehow to keep her party together, which has been a longstanding challenge of Conservative politicians in relation to Europe. She's always weakened by the fact that she hasn't got a majority and it should also be noted that she only needs 15 percent of her MPs to formally trigger a leadership contest, that is actually only 48 MPs which is a relatively low number and there are significant murmurings that enough could be found to trigger that, now of course is a very difficult scenario for the Conservative Party because that could destabilize the country at a very difficult time, negotiations with the EU, but it could lead to another general election. As far as Conservatives are concerned that could lead to a very bad scenario from their perspective, because it could lead to the election of a Labour Party who’ve improved their position in the polls, are led by a fairly left-wing radical figure Jeremy Corbyn and that does frighten lots of Conservatives, that could be the fact that holds them back, the 48 don’t light the fuse as it were, because they are aware that it could trigger a chain of events that leads to Jeremy Corbyn becoming  prime minister.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © AFP 2018/ Matt Dunham
    UK Brexit Min: We Are Leaving Customs Union When We Leave EU
    Sputnik: Some experts have said that Theresa May wants the best of both worlds, that wonderful idiom that we use in the English language by avoiding problems that will come with leaving the customs union with the EU, but at the same time keeping the right of signing trade deals with the rest of the world. What consequences could this approach have?

    Ben Williams: The major problem is that we currently have fairly favorable economic and trading terms with the EU, and that the EU made it quite clear that post Brexit settlement, those same terms will not be delivered, we will be actually dealing with the EU on a less favorable basis regardless of what the government think they hope to get a better deal, it's quite clear that we're likely to have a significantly worse deal than we have at the moment.

    The problem is that Brexiteers are saying it's not a  major problem, that we can compensate for that loss by negotiating positive trade deals across the world and that may  well be true.  And I know people like Liam Fox are currently globetrotting, seeking to negotiate these terms, but the only problem about it is that there's no guaranties that these next set of deals with other countries are going to be as favorable in terms of our economic benefits, our wealth, our trade than the current situation we have with the EU, so while we may have a greater volume of trade deals with other countries it may not deliver the same economic growth and prosperity and that is the ultimate negative consequence that could come from this situation which remains for the British country  a major leap in the dark.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok