Register
08:41 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Jewish Museum in Moscow. (File)

    Holocaust Bill Could 'Whitewash' Crimes Committed by Poles - Chief Nazi Hunter

    © AFP 2018/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    321

    The Polish Senate has passed legislation that criminalized attempts to link Poland with Nazi crimes. The new bill, awaiting approval, stipulates a three-year prison term for people who mention the Polish nation in context of Nazi-committed wrongdoings.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the controversial bill with Dr. Efraim Zuroff, Director of Simon Wiesenthal Center in Jerusalem and the center's chief Nazi hunter. 

    Dr. Efraim Zuroff: We have to divide our discussion into two different sections: one concerns the term 'Polish death camps' which is simply historically inaccurate and the demand by the Poles to refrain from using that term is justified.

    But passing a law isn't necessarily the best way to deal with it. I don't understand how they think they'll implement it.

    But they are correct. The camps were planned and built by the Nazis, operated by the Nazis. Poles did not serve in these camps. The term is completely inaccurate and very insulting, so in that respect they are right.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Israeli, Polish Prime Ministers Agree to Start Talks on Holocaust Law
    The other aspect is the outlawing of the mention of complicity of the Polish state in the crimes of the Holocaust. Here [the argument] is very sensitive and problematic.

    First, the Polish state did not exist during World War Two. The Germans didn't incorporate the Poles into the mechanism of mass annihilation of Jews, unlike the situation in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belarus, Ukraine and Croatia…where the crimes were carried out without intervention of the Germans.

    Individual Poles played a very important role in the mass murder of Polish Jews by those individuals who informed on them and murdered them. The number of Jews who lost their lives as a result of actions taken by Poles is quite large, no one knows the exact number, but many tens of thousands were murdered by Poles or turned over to the Nazis by Poles.

    The concern here regards research into these aspects of the Holocaust which are important to understand the tragic fate of Polish Jews. Three million were murdered during World War Two.

    READ MORE: Polish Senate Passes Controversial Holocaust Bill that Prompted Israeli Backlash

    The fear is this decision will limit research or whitewash the crimes committed by Poles and individual Poles who served in the nationalist underground, the Armia Krajowa, the military arm of the Polish government.

    They didn't get any instruction to kill Jews but they refused to admit Jews to the underground and in some cases, members of the Armia Krajowa murdered.

    All this is integral part and been documented by reputable Polish historians, from a very important component of the history of the Holocaust. We cannot ignore these crimes and will do anything possible to prevent them from being whitewashed.

    Sputnik: What is their actual goal is in creating this law do you think the President will sign the law?

    Dr. Efraim Zuroff: My impression is, he intends to sign it, and it will be a serious crisis in Israeli-Polish relations and Jewish Polish relations. I can only hope wiser, saner minds will prevail and the bill will not become law and a dialogue can be started to derail it and prevent its implementation.

    Sputnik: Is the wording still questionable?

    Dr. Efraim Zuroff: It's not clear, how far this is going to go, it's clear here is not a desire for a full disclosure of crimes by Poles and we're talking about, a government whose several ministers have expressed doubt about crimes by Poles both during and after the Holocaust, which in my option, make them very suspect.

    READ MORE: Polish President Says He Would Never Allow Poles to be 'Vilified' over Holocaust.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Efraim Zuroff are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Jewish Union Head Warns Poland's Nazi 'Death Camp' Bill Stifles Honest Debate
    'Moral Blow' to Germany: Poland's Prospects to Get Reparations for Nazi Actions
    Tags:
    new Polish government, Jewish, Nazi, crimes, bill, Holocaust, Estonia, Israel, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, lithuania, Croatia, Belarus, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok