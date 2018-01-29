Register
23:45 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    Cryptocurrencies Are Digital Data, It Them Susceptible to Hacking - Lecturer

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    Tokyo’s Coincheck incorporated will be coughing up 425 million dollars to pay back their customers, after a remote hack became the biggest digital heist in history. Sputnik spoke to Dr Iwa Salami, senior lecturer in Law at the University of East London, to try find out what could make cryptocurrencies more secure.

    Sputnik: Are cryptocurrencies working on the blockchain any more vulnerable to hacking than traditional fiat currencies?

    Iwa Salami: The blockchain technology behind the cryptocurrencies is a brilliant thing. It has the potential to facilitate commercial transactions, and also can be used in a great variety of ways to enhance commercial transactions, to make them quicker and more efficient. So the technology itself is not the problem, the issue is that when the blockchain is used to facilitate decentralized cryptocurrencies, it becomes an issue when those currencies can be used to facilitate illegal activities.

    There is evidence that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Monero are used to facilitate criminal activities on the dark web. So things like drug sales- and there is growing evidence towards these cryptocurrencies facilitating money laundering. Very recently, as well, it has been revealed that these currencies can be used to facilitate terrorism financing. The financial actions have been enforced with evidence that Bitcoin has been used to facilitate terrorism financing activities.

    READ MORE: 'Hacks Can Be Prevented If Companies Test Product Before Launching' — Consultant

    Now these technological innovations operate in such a way that hides the identity of the individuals making the transactions. Therefore the anonymity represents a problem.

    Sputnik: Where do the vulnerabilities stem from?

    Iwa Salami: Regarding the vulnerability of fiat as opposed to crypto- it really depends what a cryptocurrency actually is- are they files, are they digital information?— They can be described as digital data, which of course then makes them susceptible to hacking, and thieving. Therefore if we have cryptocurrencies, Monero, XEN and bitcoin, their vulnerability toward hacks is a huge possibility, it happens, and it did so in this instance. It leads us to the next point, how then should investors protect themselves? In the instance of Coincheck, we know that there are about 260,000 customers affected.

    READ MORE: 'Good B': Ethereum Rating Soars Above Bitcoin on Agency Report

    To date, we are not sure if Coincheck has the funds to pay the customers back. Because of that, we could be looking at a potential bankruptcy situation for this exchange. This leaves the investors very open to loss. The question is really, how are investors protected when this kind of hack takes hold? This is where we need regulation, to protect the investors.

    Fortunately, Japan is one of the few jurisdictions where cryptocurrency exchanges are regulated. Because cryptocurrencies are digital assets, they are susceptible to things that can happen to digital information and data. With respect to the criminal activities happening, and the use of digital currencies to facilitate crime, financing drugs, terrorism, etc., they operate on a cross border basis.

    Whether we are looking at money laundering, or drug sales, it becomes very important that in order to be able to investigate as well as prosecute criminal activities, there is a dire need for international corporations and international law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units to pull together to be able to monitor and control these criminal activities.

    Sputnik: The stolen NEM coins have now been rendered useless, because they have been traced. If the hackers try to use them, then the authorities will be alerted. Is this a benefit to cryptos, in contrast to fiat currencies?

    Iwa Salami: I think this is a good thing. There are ways that this could have been avoided. We are told that the cryptocurrencies were stored in 'hot storage', which basically mean they were stored online, and were accessible online. It's usually advisable that cryptos are stored in 'cold storage', offline. That way they cannot be hacked so easily.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Foundation to Sputnik: Cryptocurrencies No Bubble, But Set to Trade Down

    In regards to the Coincheck case, what has happened is that other exchanges have been alerted about the type of cryptocurrencies, they will be alerted if those cryptocurrencies are used in other exchanges, then they will be identifiable, that is a good thing. With this, if it can be adopted for all the other types of cryptocurrencies then that would be great. If they can all be identified immediately if they are stolen then that would be a brilliant thing. If there is a mechanism in which exchanges can be regulated, and if currencies can be stored in cold storage then that would also be good.

    The views and opinions expressed by Iwa Salami are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM: Necessary to Scrutinize Cryptocurrencies as They Can Be Used by Criminals
    South Korea Considers Taxing Cryptocurrency Transactions – Finance Minister
    Hackers Stole $1.2 Billion Worth of Cryptocurrencies Over Last Decade
    Largest Nordic Bank Bans Employee Use of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies
    Tags:
    hacking, cryptocurrencies, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok