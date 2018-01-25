Register
15:05 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A souvenir coin of the bitcoin

    India Losing $1bn in Taxes Every Year by Not Regulating Virtual Coins - Expert

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Manu Prashant Wig, Director, Blue Fox Motion Pictures Limited which recently launched its own cryptocurrency named bfx coin (BFXC) in India spoke to Sputnik about why virtual currencies are here to stay despite efforts by governments to clip their wings.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Even though the Indian government has time and again advised investors to stay away from the rising digital currency craze, a nationwide survey shows more than $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency transactions have been conducted over the last 17 months. Not only this, the crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges by the Indian government and banks have not deterred people engaged in the trade from planning to take it to the next level — cryptocurrency mining.

    READ MORE: India Equates Bitcoin to Ponzi Schemes While Shying Away From Banning Them

    Manu Prashant Wig, Director, Blue Fox Motion Pictures, says plans are afoot to seek legal approval for its cryptocurrency and ability to pay taxes on it.

    Sputnik: The Indian government and regulators have long been warning citizens about the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. Despite the repeated warnings, what according to you could be the reason behind Indians continuing to invest in virtual currencies?

    Manu Prashant Wig: The concept of virtual currencies in India has gone viral only from the past 12 months. The government though has been warning citizens to be cautious, they have neither banned it nor have they included the Virtual Currencies (VCs) in a tax slab, which inadvertently will happen in a few months (by bringing exchanges under a regulatory). The VC's in the past 2 years have shown exceptional growth and easy redemption options which have lured not just Indians, but people across the globe to take possession of various VC's at various levels. In India, the market is still in the nascent stage.

    Sputnik: The Indian government has termed VC's as a Ponzi scheme. However, BFX coin has raised more than $45 million. What do you have to say about this? 

    Manu Prashant Wig: The Government has never termed VC's as a Ponzi scheme, yes they have warned people against Ponzi schemes that are running under the umbrella of VC's. For that case, they have always warned the public against any Ponzi scheme, which in fact, is correct. As far as raising $45 million is concerned, BFXc has raised $15 million ($30 million has been pledged into the system by BFXc to create an asset base. Whatever has been raised has been done only against other VC's (BTC / ETH) or an internally closed wallet. Most of our investment has been done towards projects in India (which will generate taxes for the government) and abroad via mining activities and other production based setups, something to add value/asset base to the BFXc.

    READ MORE: Conmen Dupe Indians by Luring Them Into Investing in Non-Existent Crypto Coins

    Sputnik: Do you expect the Indian government to legally recognize VC's in the near future? If yes, what makes you think so?

    Manu Prashant Wig: I hope they do so. The market is growing and being decentralized, tracking this fully is impossible. The government needs to regulate this as banning it will not help. I feel that the government is losing an annual revenue of more than $1 billion by not regulating or taking the VC under the tax purview.

    Sputnik: Would you prefer to venture into the Bitcoin mining business? If yes, what kind of preparations are you making? 

    Manu Prashant Wig: BFX Cryptoworks Ltd. London, UK has already done that with setups (individually / partnership) coming up in India, Dubai, Australia and Cyprus. We are keen on mining of other than the BTC. Yes with an experienced team of technical experts we are looking at the hard forks of major alt coins in near future.

    The views and opinions expressed by Manu Prashant Wig in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India May Take to Bitcoin if Currency Note Squeeze Continues
    More Online Transactions Pose Cyber-Challenge to Indian Banks
    Millions of Accounts Compromised by Devastating Cyberattack on Indian Banks
    Tags:
    Reserve Bank of India, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok