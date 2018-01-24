Register
04:56 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers and tanks are pictured in a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey January 22, 2018

    Germany Keeps Quiet on Turkey-Kurdish Fight it Helped Arm

    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    With Kurdish militias and the Turkish military entering their fourth day of military conflict in northwestern Syria, the US and Germany have carefully stayed on the sidelines after having armed both sides of the conflict.

    "An immediate halt to all arms exports to Turkey is long overdue," German lawmaker Agnieszka Brugger told the Heilbronner Stimme news outlet on Monday. "This intense situation should be a wake-up call for the German government," the legislator said.

    A Turkish military convoy arrives at a village on the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, January 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Rights Group: Turkish Attack on Kurds in Syria the Result of ‘Failed’ Domestic Policy

    In 2016, Berlin sold Turkey $99 million worth of bombs, torpedoes and missiles and sold another $30 million of military goods to Ankara in 2017.

    The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have been the main US proxy for fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq and have received small arms and vehicles from the Pentagon. These Kurds are now fighting the government of Turkey, which brought the fight to them in Afrin, a city in northern Syria. On Tuesday, the Pentagon-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Afrin called on civilians to pick up arms against Turkey, France 24 reported.

    Speaking from Berlin, Sputnik correspondent Marcel Joppa told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines that the German government has been "very quiet" on the conflict in Syria, observing that "may be because the Turks have German weapons and the YPG has German weapons."

    ​Foreign policy analysts have criticized the US decision to appease Turkey. Washington's "policy of appeasing Turkey, leaving Kurds to their fate, is strategically misguided and morally bankrupt," Richard Haass, a former US diplomat and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, said via Twitter on Tuesday.

    Max Abrahms, a counterterrorism researcher at Northeastern University, pointed out that former US President Barack Obama "got hammered throughout his presidency for not showing leadership in the Mideast. Now the main supporter of [Daesh] is fighting our main ally against [Daesh] and the US is sitting this one out."

    Abrahms previously explained to Sputnik that Turkey "may be the biggest state sponsor of Daesh," though the plan backfired when the terrorist group mounted attacks within Turkey's borders.

    A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carries a weapon as he stands near a military vehicle in Raqqa, Syria, October 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said/File Photo
    US May Conclude Kurds are 'Not Really an Asset' Post-Daesh - Professor of Political Science

    Turkey has had varied interests in Syria, Abrhams said last month. "Turkey has been an advocate of removing Assad; you know, Turkey supported some of the rebel groups to topple him," the researcher explained, "but from the beginning Turkey's main interest in Syria has been weakening the Kurds."

    On Monday, not a single journalist at the White House press briefing asked a question about the simmering Kurd-Turk conflict, Fault Lines host Lee Stranahan observed.

    Related:

    US 'Forced Turkey to Take Measures' in Syria by Ignoring Its Concerns – Expert
    Erdogan: Turkey to Quickly Conclude Op in Syria as Terrorists Already Fleeing
    US Warns Turkey Against Actions on Syrian Kurds Amid Afrin Tensions
    Three Killed as Military Training Plane Crashes in Turkey - Reports
    Turkey’s Operation in Syria’s Afrin Does Not Serve Its Interests - US State Dept
    Tags:
    Kurdish fighters, Turkish aggression, Council of Foreign Relations, Daesh, YPG, Dr Max Abrahms, Syria, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok