Register
18:55 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairmann of the Munich Security Conference

    EXCLUSIVE: Russia, West Must Show Interest in INF Treaty - Ex-Ambassador to US

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While ties between Moscow and Western countries remain strained, the head of the Munich Security Conference urged all parties to maintain "strategic patience" for the sake of détente, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    It is important to revive the "CSCE process" that helped overcome mistrust between the East and West in the 1970s, which made it possible to sign the Helsinki Protocol — one of the main achievements in international diplomacy over the last decades, German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger told Sputnik Germany.

    The former German Ambassador to the United States explained that while negotiations were difficult, tense and full of doubts and contradictions, the presence of strong political will on both sides ultimately resulted in success.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Chief: US-Russia Dialogue Persists Across Syria Demarcation Line

    A similar process could be achieved today, Ischinger emphasized, adding, however, that parties would need to be patient in order to achieve positive results.

    "Strategic patience means that if agreement can't be reached in the spring, it might be reached in fall 2018, and if not then, possibly in 2019. One shouldn't give up. This is one of the lessons we've learned from the so-called CSCE process," the diplomat said.

    According to the diplomat, Russia, along with other countries, must show that it is interested in maintaining the European security architecture. This, in particular, concerns the INF Treaty, signed in the 1980s by the USSR and the United States and is aimed at eliminating certain types of missiles, he argued.

    "At the moment, the treaty is, so to speak, under fire, as both sides accuse each other of violating it. But in fact […] both Russians and Americans are interested (and, undoubtedly, the Europeans as well) in this treaty not only staying in force, but also being renewed and expanded," Ischinger said.

    "In my opinion, if we would approach such issues with sufficient creativity, we could perhaps find areas in which the US, Russia, and we, the Europeans, could reveal common interests to carry out joint negotiations," he added.

    READ MORE: 'I Like Putin, I Would Have Voted for Him' — Ex-Deputy Head of German CSU

    According to the diplomant, Moscow's interest in cooperation with the West, especially in the security field, has so far been insufficient. "It takes two to tango," Ischinger stated, adding that cooperation between the two parties must be intensified.

    The Conference for Security and Co-operation in Europe (CSCE) was initiated by Soviet leaders in the era of détente to reduce tension between Eastern and Western blocs and resulted in the signing of the Helsinki Accords in 1975. Although the CSCE process was first met with skepticism in a number of countries, it achieved outstanding diplomatic results and managed to initiate discussions on a number of important issues which fostered cooperation between the rival blocs.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Adidas CEO: Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Have Led to Loss of Many Jobs in the West'
    Olympic Ban Part of Western Policy to Contain Russia – French Politician
    German Intelligence Chief Urges West to Prepare for Russia's 'Potential Threat'
    Tags:
    negotiations, cooperation, CSCE, Wolfgang Ischinger, Russia, West
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok