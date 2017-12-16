'Absolute Disaster': Analyst Cautions Against Changing Key Migration Mechanism

With EU member states still at loggerheads over the relocation of migrants, Professor Alexandra Xanthaki of Brunel University of London has warned of serious repercussions of possible amendments to the system for relocating asylum seekers.

"[…] The old system [on refugees' relocation] was definitely not perfect but the suggested system is an absolute disaster for the following reasons. First of all, when somebody claims refugee status, it means that he or she is leaving their country for fear of his or her life. So the state and international law do not put quotas, in any event, on those who are leaving because [they] are frightened for their lives [and] have to get protection from the state. Even at the beginning – when this system was established in quotas – it was not in accordance with international law […] so in all aspects this would be a terrible step."

Alexandra Xanthaki made an emotional plea in cautioning the Visegrad Group (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) against perceiving the refugee issue as "one of majority and minority."

"[…] The refugee issue has nothing to do majority and minority. It has to do with the reality of more than one million people fleeing from war zones and terrible situations, people […] who lost their loved ones and members of their family. Yesterday I was in a shelter for people with serious health problems and these people need help, so it has nothing do with majority and minority opinions, it has to do with human rights and the rule of law – exactly what the EU is supposed to represent."

