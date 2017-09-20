Register
21:17 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A state flag of the Syrian Arab Republic by an Orthodox church in an old Christian block of Aleppo, Syria

    Macron’s Plan on Syria: Key Conditions for Success

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    216310

    As France apparently wants a greater role in the Syrian settlement, experts reached by Sputnik expressed skepticism over the new proposal by Paris on the issue. At the same time, Paris could contribute to the diplomatic efforts under certain circumstances.

    Syria was one of the main topics in French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech before the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. In particular, the French leader indicated that Paris could propose a new initiative to settle the conflict, in addition to the already existing Astana talks. 

    "[The Astana process] may today be useful but it is not adequate," Macron said. 

    Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters that France wants to establish a new contact group on Syria

    Speaking with Sputnik France, Pierre Merjaneh, an independent lawmaker from Syrian Aleppo, expressed doubt that the initiative can be productive. According to him, the main reason is the fact that the United States is not interested in this proposal. 

    "France wants to return to Syria and restore its reputation. But whom will the French government contact to? This initiative can be viable only if Paris closely cooperates with the Syrian government," Merjaneh pointed out. 

    Macron
    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Lopez
    Change of Heart: France's Macron Says Assad's Removal Unnecessary to Settle Syrian Conflict
    Thomas Flichy de La Neuville, a specialist in Middle East studies and member of the Cercle Mounier expert club, underscored that France wants to spearhead the diplomatic efforts in Syria, which, however, seems to be a difficult task since French influence in the region has been decreasing over the past two decades. 

    "France maintains contacts only with the West, but it lacks contact with Iran, one of the main parties involved," the expert said. 

    Commenting on the new French initiative, Jacques Hogard, president of the EPEE consulting and strategic intelligence agency, suggested that first of all Macron wants to distant himself and his government from the foreign policy of his predecessor, Francois Hollande. 

    "This is good, I would say, but only if France continues to adhere to a pragmatic approach and primarily relies on the Astana talks as the backbone of the Syrian settlement," Hogard said. 

    Meanwhile, in a recent interview with CNN, Macron indicated that France is ready to work with other countries, including Russia, to settle the Syrian crisis. 

    "Russia is a partner. We have to work with Russia. It's impossible to fix the Syrian situation without Russia. … I think on Syria, we can act together. That's important," the French president stressed. 

    Related:

    Macron Rules Out Resolution of Syrian Conflict Without Russia
    Trump, Macron Explore How to Increase Cooperation in Syria
    Macron Acknowledges Need for Russia, China to Bring Peace to Syria - Ex-Diplomat
    US-French Plan on Syria Can Work if West Drops Regime Change Obsession - Ex-Aide
    Tags:
    Astana talks, Syrian settlement, military conflict, diplomacy, Emmanuel Macron, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok