Gazprom’s European Partners ‘Play Unfair Game’ to Turn Profit

On Sunday, Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny reported that European companies had made additional profits by purposely ordering more gas than Gazprom can supply and then receiving money in penalties for undelivered gas.
"European partners in this case played an unfair game. They ordered more gas and organized the reverse deliveries to Ukraine," Alexei Grivach said.
Marketing director of Czech gas company Vemex Hugo Kyselka said European companies took advantage of the legal peculiarities of the contracts they have with Gazprom.
"European companies' behavior with respect to their main gas supplier is far from ideal," Kyselka told Sputnik.
The subject of Russian gas supply to Europe has been a matter of concern for the region in light of the strained relations between Moscow and Kiev, since Russian gas to the EU passes through Ukraine.
On March 17, a Russian Energy Ministry spokesman told RIA Novosti that the ministry had agreed to a European Commission proposal to hold three-way gas talks with Ukraine on March 20.
