Sputnik Relocates English-Language Editorial Work From UK to Offices in US, Russia

The relocation is part of a reorganisation commissioned by the managers of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the parent company of Sputnik.
The international edition in English will now be handled by the Sputnik offices in Washington and Moscow. The coverage of developments in the United Kingdom will continue as normal.
Sputnik was launched in 2014 as an umbrella brand for an array of products, including radio, 24/7 newsfeeds, websites, social networks, mobile apps, multimedia press centres, and pollsters. The agency is headquartered in Moscow and has regional offices in all landmark regions of the globe, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and North and South America.
Sputnik products deliver objective and timely news coverage in more than 30 languages.
All comments
Show new comments (0)