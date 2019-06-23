Not to be Missed: The Mother of All Talk Shows Premieres on Sputnik Today

On 23 June, The Mother of All Talk Shows, a radio show hosted by British politician George Galloway, returns after a month-long hiatus in a new format on Sputnik

Famed British broadcaster and politician George Galloway debuts this Sunday with a new version of his hit The Mother of All Talk Shows, where he will address a wide range of political and economic issues, international relations, and more live on Sputnik.

As the radio presenter will be taking calls and tweets on air, listeners from around the world will get a chance to ask Galloway any question they’d like.

The Mother of All Talk Shows will air every Sunday 19:00-22:00 (in the UK), 14:00-17:00 (East Coast, USA) and 11:00-14:00 (West Coast, USA).