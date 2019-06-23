Not to be Missed: The Mother of All Talk Shows Premieres on Sputnik Today

Famed British broadcaster and politician George Galloway debuts this Sunday with a new version of his hit The Mother of All Talk Shows, where he will address a wide range of political and economic issues, international relations, and more live on Sputnik.
As the radio presenter will be taking calls and tweets on air, listeners from around the world will get a chance to ask Galloway any question they’d like.
You don't want to miss this...#Moats
The Mother of All Talk Shows will air every Sunday 19:00-22:00 (in the UK), 14:00-17:00 (East Coast, USA) and 11:00-14:00 (West Coast, USA).
TODAY | Join me for the Mother of All Talkshows 7-10pm/UK #MOATS
Listen worldwide online exclusively on @sputnikint
Click here: https://t.co/ERibCiai3j
Watch live: https://t.co/YhYR1jR1mu
Download the app:
Android: https://t.co/6HAehBEHYX
Apple: https://t.co/odJEL7WU6B pic.twitter.com/yMlikQfsQ4
