Sputnik and UNICEF Present Kyrgyz Children Photo Series

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — This interactive project has been timed to coincide with International Day for the Protection of Children and will be launched on Sputnik’s website and on the news agency’s social media on June 1.

The first part of the project will include photos from Kyrgyzstan’s Central State Archives, which depict the life and national attire of Kyrgyz children from different parts of the republic from 1900-1990. The second part of the project includes photos by Sputnik Kyrgyzstan photographers of the life of young people in Bishkek in the 21st century. Some of the photos will also be displayed in an open-air gallery on Bishkek’s main square – Ala-Too.

At a news conference in the Sputnik multimedia press centre in Bishkek, the agency’s Director, Yelena Cheremenina, UNICEFF Kyrgyzstan representative, Yukie Mokuo, and the Head of the Department of Culture in Bishkek’s Mayor’s Office, Misir Bukeyev, announced the project, which will run alongside the Year of Morality, Education, and Culture that Kyrgyzstan is observing in 2017.

UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan, Yukie Mokuo, said (retranslated from Russian): “There are over 2 million children in Kyrgyzstan today. Much has been done to improve their living standards recently. Thus, the child mortality rate has dropped by two thirds in the past five years. A mandatory program of school preparations covers 98 percent of all children. By launching this project, UNICEF and Sputnik want to promote ways to further improve the health of Kyrgyz children, to encourage them to use innovative technology and to live in a happy and prosperous country in a hundred years.”

Sputnik Kyrgyzstan Director, Yelena Cheremenina, added: “We are happy to see that photographs taken by Sputnik Kyrgyzstan photo correspondent Tabyldy Kadyrbekov have become part of the joint project with UNICEF, which was designed to remind everyone once again that children are our hope, wealth and future!”

Sputnik Kyrgyzstan was launched in December 2014. The news agency’s assets include websites in Kyrgyz and Russian, radio, and a high-tech multimedia press centre. The Sputnik Kyrgyzstan website is a leading media outlet in the country.

