Sputnik Turkey Show Wins Radio Program of the Year

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) — Host of the show and author, Yavuz Oğhan, received the award from journalist, Doğan Tılıç, at an awards ceremony on March 19.

In his acceptance speech Yavuz Oğhan said, "We are doing our job with respect for the ethics of journalism. We don't have any taboo topics nor do we shy away from controversial guests."

© Sputnik/ Yavuz Oğhan

Bide Bunu Dinle covers politics, economics, and social issues in Turkey. Speakers include prominent Turkish politicians, journalists, experts, and analysts. The 90-minute program is aired weekdays from 5:30 pm Turkish time on radio Sputnik and at tr.sputniknews.com.

Yavuz Oğhan was born in 1969 in Ankara. He started his career on ATV as a correspondent. Five years later, he was appointed as director of the news department. Oğhan was also chief editor on the news desk and a representative in Ankara for CNN TÜRK.

In 2009, he moved from Ankara to Istanbul where he became information coordinator for CNN TÜRK. He was also part of the management team at Posta and Radikal newspapers, and editor-in-chief at Artı 1 Kanal. Currently, Oğhan is involved in the new media industry, with the successful video show "Watch This, Too" at www.bidebunuizle.com. He is the author and host of "Listen to This, Too" on radio Sputnik.

Sputnik (sputniknews.com) is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.