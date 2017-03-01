Radio Sputnik Awarded With UNESCO Diploma

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak UNESCO Praises Sputnik Radio Marathon

The 24-hour marathon took place in nine cities across the world on February 13. Radio Sputnik's hosts and experts discussed ways of developing radio in the social media era. Participants included media experts from the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay, Syria, Iraq, China, Lebanon, France, and Russia.

The marathon ended with a link-up from the Sputnik France studio, where Lea Nacache, assistant project officer for the Freedom of Expression and Media Development of UNESCO's Communication and Information Sector, Richard Labeviere, former RFI editor-in-chief, and Francois-Bernard Huyghe, information and communication sciences researcher at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) all spoke.

Before the marathon, Sputnik conducted a special poll in its groups on Facebook and Twitter in 19 languages, including English, French, Arabic, Spanish, and Chinese, among users of global social networks, asking them what devices they use to listen to radio.

According to the poll, more Sputnik listeners across the globe listen to radio online than by using traditional radios – 59% to 41%. Digital devices and new online platforms – mobile phones, tablets, and podcasts – are most popular in Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, including China, Iran and Brazil, while listeners in Central European countries – such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Italy – tune in on traditional radios.