Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment
Sputnik goes live from outside the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City, since the US Former president Donald Trump plans to voluntarily surrender to prosecutors in Manhattan.
Sputnik comes live from outside the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City as the former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court for arraignment after a grand jury voted last week to indict him on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict former President Donald Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels.
Sputnik comes live from outside the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City as the former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court for arraignment after a grand jury voted last week to indict him on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him.
