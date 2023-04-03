International
Russian Investigative Committee Treating Vladlen Tatarsky's Murder as Terror Attack
The murder of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky is being treated as a a terror attack, the Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday. The committee explained that based on the results of the preliminary investigation, the murder case has been reclassified under a more serious article as a terror attack.According to the committee, there's evidence that the attack was masterminded in Ukraine.The committee is now working to establish everyone involved in the crime, from perpetrators to organizers.Earlier in the day, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced that the explosion that killed Tatarsky on Sunday was plotted by the Ukrainian special services. The anti-terrorism committee revealed that Ukraine's special services recruited agents for the Donbass-born correspondent's killing from among supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Russian non-profit founded by opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Daria Trepova, a 26-year-old suspect in the terror attack that killed Tatarsky, was detained on Monday and exposed as a supporter of the Navalny group, the committee said.Trepova was identified and detained after giving Tatarsky an explosive-ridden statuette as a gift at a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday, just moments before the blast occurred.Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), who gained a massive following on Telegram and VK for his reporting on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, was killed in the explosion, while 32 people were injured.
vladlen tatarsky's assassination
Russian Investigative Committee Treating Vladlen Tatarsky's Murder as Terror Attack

14:33 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 03.04.2023)
Vladlen Tatarsky, a 40-year-old Donbass-born journalist and war correspondent, was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced that the April 2 attack that killed Tatarsky was plotted by the Ukrainian special services.
The murder of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky is being treated as a a terror attack, the Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday.
The committee explained that based on the results of the preliminary investigation, the murder case has been reclassified under a more serious article as a terror attack.
According to the committee, there's evidence that the attack was masterminded in Ukraine.
"At the same time, Daria Trepova, who holds opposition views, is a supporter of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (the organization is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation)," the committee added.
The committee is now working to establish everyone involved in the crime, from perpetrators to organizers.
Earlier in the day, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced that the explosion that killed Tatarsky on Sunday was plotted by the Ukrainian special services. The anti-terrorism committee revealed that Ukraine's special services recruited agents for the Donbass-born correspondent's killing from among supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Russian non-profit founded by opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
Daria Trepova, a 26-year-old suspect in the terror attack that killed Tatarsky, was detained on Monday and exposed as a supporter of the Navalny group, the committee said.
Trepova was identified and detained after giving Tatarsky an explosive-ridden statuette as a gift at a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday, just moments before the blast occurred.
Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), who gained a massive following on Telegram and VK for his reporting on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, was killed in the explosion, while 32 people were injured.
