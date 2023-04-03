https://sputniknews.com/20230403/terror-attack-against-vladlen-tatarsky-was-plotted-by-ukrainian-special-services-moscow-says-1109070642.html

Terror Attack Against Vladlen Tatarsky Was Plotted by Ukrainian Special Services, Moscow Says

The 40-year-old Donbass-born journalist and war correspondent was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday. Russia's Investigative... 03.04.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about Sunday's terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, and the active phase of the investigation into the terrorist attack is under way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced."We wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered as a result of this terrorist attack and, of course, offer condolences with the family and friends of [Maxim] Fomin [Vladlen Tatarsky's birth name], who died as a result of this terrorist attack," Peskov told reporters on Monday."The Kiev regime is quite possibly behind Fomin's murder, and behind the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg," Peskov said.Earlier, in the day, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced that the April 2 attack that killed Vladlen Tatarsky was concocted by Ukraine's special services.According to the committee's information, Ukraine's special services recruited agents for the journalist's killing from among supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Russian non-profit established by opposition figure and vlogger Alexei Navalny. The Anti-Corruption Foundation banned in Russia as a "foreign agent" and an "extremist" organization.The suspect in the Tatarsky case, Daria Trepova, is an "active supporter" of the Navalny-tied group, the committee said.Vladlen Tatarsky, real name Maxim Fomin, was killed in an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday. 32 people were injured in the blast, ten of them seriously. Russian media reported that the explosive device used in the attack was brought to an event attended by Tatarsky disguised as a figurine in a box, and presented to him as a gift.26-year-old St. Petersburg native Daria Trepova, the suspect in the case, has been detained. A criminal investigation is under way.Russian

