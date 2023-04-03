https://sputniknews.com/20230403/putin-signs-laws-on-establishment-of-courts-in-dpr-lpr-kherson-zaporozhye-regions-1109073878.html
Putin Signs Laws on Establishment of Courts in DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a package of laws on the establishment of courts in the territories incorporated into Russia last fall, namely republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, and regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, according to the official legal information portal.
The new legislation regulates that the selection of candidates for the initial composition of federal courts of general jurisdiction and arbitration courts will be carried out on a competitive basis of Russia’s High Qualification Board of Judges.
Judges who occupied the corresponding positions in the regions when they were under Ukrainian control will have the right to fill the position only if they meet official requirements and have Russian citizenship.
The laws also establishes the procedure of conducting competitive selection and qualification exams for judicial positions, as well as determine the powers of the High Qualification Board of Judges and the Higher Examination Commission for the Admission of the Qualification Examination for the Position of a Judge.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February last year. The Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhyeand Kherson, as well as the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, voted in a referendum
in September to become part of Russia. All four regions were formally incorporated into Russia in October.