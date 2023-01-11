https://sputniknews.com/20230111/putin-everything-must-be-done-to-protect-rights-security-of-new-russian-regions-residents-1106234639.html
Putin: Everything Must Be Done to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents
Putin: Everything Must Be Done to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is important to do everything possible to protect the constitutional rights and security of new Russian regions' residents, Russian... 11.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-11T21:37+0000
2023-01-11T21:37+0000
2023-01-11T21:32+0000
russia
vladimir putin
kherson
zaporizhia region
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
referendum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101133687_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00dc9e6a40f3ee1815b931170d7fd476.jpg
In his congratulations to prosecutor's office employees on their professional holiday, Putin said countering extremism and corruption, protecting the rights of entrepreneurs and environmental protection remain the key areas of work. Referendums on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions becoming part of Russia were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.The Russian president added that Russia's prosecutor's office should pay special attention to the rights of the military personnel, the mobilized soldiers and volunteers participating in the ongoing special military operation."It is to pay special attention to respecting the rights of soldiers, mobilized ones, and volunteers. I would like to emphasize that prosecutors have all the necessary powers to effectively address these and other important tasks. I am sure you will do your best to do so," the Russian president said in his congratulatory speech to prosecutors on their professional holiday.Putin further noted that the main aspect in the work of prosecutors is for Russians to feel that they are under the protection of the law.Russian prosecutors celebrate their professional holiday on Thursday, January 12.
kherson
zaporizhia region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101133687_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc38a3f2192edd8c843a2f1cef0ad91a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, kherson, zaporizhia region, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic, referendum
vladimir putin, kherson, zaporizhia region, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic, referendum
Putin: Everything Must Be Done to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is important to do everything possible to protect the constitutional rights and security of new Russian regions' residents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
In his congratulations to prosecutor's office employees on their professional holiday, Putin said countering extremism and corruption, protecting the rights of entrepreneurs and environmental protection remain the key areas of work.
"And, of course, it is important to assist the complex, comprehensive work to integrate new regions of Russia into the country's unified legal framework, to do everything to protect constitutional rights and security of people living here," he said.
Referendums on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions becoming part of Russia were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.
The Russian president added that Russia's prosecutor's office should pay special attention to the rights of the military personnel, the mobilized soldiers and volunteers participating in the ongoing special military operation.
"It is to pay special attention to respecting the rights of soldiers, mobilized ones, and volunteers. I would like to emphasize that prosecutors have all the necessary powers to effectively address these and other important tasks. I am sure you will do your best to do so," the Russian president said in his congratulatory speech to prosecutors on their professional holiday.
"I specifically draw attention to the need to strengthen oversight of the timely implementation of the state defense orders."
Putin further noted that the main aspect in the work of prosecutors is for Russians to feel that they are under the protection of the law.
Russian prosecutors celebrate their professional holiday on Thursday, January 12.