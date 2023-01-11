https://sputniknews.com/20230111/putin-everything-must-be-done-to-protect-rights-security-of-new-russian-regions-residents-1106234639.html

Putin: Everything Must Be Done to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents

Putin: Everything Must Be Done to Protect Rights, Security of New Russian Regions' Residents

In his congratulations to prosecutor's office employees on their professional holiday, Putin said countering extremism and corruption, protecting the rights of entrepreneurs and environmental protection remain the key areas of work. Referendums on the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions becoming part of Russia were held on September 23-27, 2022. Most voters supported joining Russia. Putin signed relevant treaties with the territories' heads on September 30.The Russian president added that Russia's prosecutor's office should pay special attention to the rights of the military personnel, the mobilized soldiers and volunteers participating in the ongoing special military operation."It is to pay special attention to respecting the rights of soldiers, mobilized ones, and volunteers. I would like to emphasize that prosecutors have all the necessary powers to effectively address these and other important tasks. I am sure you will do your best to do so," the Russian president said in his congratulatory speech to prosecutors on their professional holiday.Putin further noted that the main aspect in the work of prosecutors is for Russians to feel that they are under the protection of the law.Russian prosecutors celebrate their professional holiday on Thursday, January 12.

