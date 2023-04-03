International
Putin Names Kazan as Venue for 2024 Meeting of BRICS Heads of State
Putin Names Kazan as Venue for 2024 Meeting of BRICS Heads of State
Russian President Vladimir Putin has named the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of BRICS heads of state, according to the relevant decree published on Monday.
"In connection with the upcoming chairmanship of Russia in BRICS in 2024, I decide: 1. to designate the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of the BRICS heads of state. 2. Establish an organizing committee to prepare and ensure Russia's chairmanship in the BRICS association in 2024," the document read. The decree also appoints Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as the chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and maintenance of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The next BRICS summit will take place in August 2023, in South Africa.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has named the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of BRICS heads of state, according to the relevant decree published on Monday.
"In connection with the upcoming chairmanship of Russia in BRICS in 2024, I decide: 1. to designate the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of the BRICS heads of state. 2. Establish an organizing committee to prepare and ensure Russia's chairmanship in the BRICS association in 2024," the document read.
The decree also appoints Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as the chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and maintenance of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS.
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The next BRICS summit will take place in August 2023, in South Africa.
