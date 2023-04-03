International
Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of the American newspaper The New York Times.
Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of American newspaper The New York Times. This happened after the outlet (which is worth well over $6 bn) refused to pay the monthly fee of $7 for the mark according to the social network's new requirements. Now, the newspaper's account - which has 55 million subscribers - is no different from other unofficial profiles.Earlier, representatives of the newspaper said that they would stop paying for the verification badge, and were not ready to pay their employees for a subscription to Twitter Blue. Twitter owner Elon Musk criticized the decision.In November 2022, Musk announced that the resumption of verification subscriptions on the social network had been postponed. In December, the company brought back Twitter Blue subscriptions in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Those who paid for the subscription can edit posts, use reader mode, and upload 1,080 resolution videos. Earlier, Musk announced that only verified users would be able to take part in Twitter polls. This rule will take effect on 15 April
New York Times Account Loses Twitter Verification Mark

06:48 GMT 03.04.2023
Maxim Minaev
Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, announced some time ago that verified users had until 1 April to buy a premium subscription or lose their verification check mark.
Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of American newspaper The New York Times. This happened after the outlet (which is worth well over $6 bn) refused to pay the monthly fee of $7 for the mark according to the social network's new requirements. Now, the newspaper's account - which has 55 million subscribers - is no different from other unofficial profiles.
Earlier, representatives of the newspaper said that they would stop paying for the verification badge, and were not ready to pay their employees for a subscription to Twitter Blue.
Twitter owner Elon Musk criticized the decision.
"The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting", Musk, wrote on Twitter.
In November 2022, Musk announced that the resumption of verification subscriptions on the social network had been postponed. In December, the company brought back Twitter Blue subscriptions in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
Those who paid for the subscription can edit posts, use reader mode, and upload 1,080 resolution videos.
Earlier, Musk announced that only verified users would be able to take part in Twitter polls. This rule will take effect on 15 April
Заголовок открываемого материала