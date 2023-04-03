https://sputniknews.com/20230403/new-york-times-account-loses-twitter-verification-mark-1109062550.html

New York Times Account Loses Twitter Verification Mark

New York Times Account Loses Twitter Verification Mark

Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of the American newspaper The New York Times.

2023-04-03T06:48+0000

2023-04-03T06:48+0000

2023-04-03T06:48+0000

world

the new york times

elon musk

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105441896_0:109:2112:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_a57849324192d0e28a10c5d0d0265346.jpg

Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of American newspaper The New York Times. This happened after the outlet (which is worth well over $6 bn) refused to pay the monthly fee of $7 for the mark according to the social network's new requirements. Now, the newspaper's account - which has 55 million subscribers - is no different from other unofficial profiles.Earlier, representatives of the newspaper said that they would stop paying for the verification badge, and were not ready to pay their employees for a subscription to Twitter Blue. Twitter owner Elon Musk criticized the decision.In November 2022, Musk announced that the resumption of verification subscriptions on the social network had been postponed. In December, the company brought back Twitter Blue subscriptions in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Those who paid for the subscription can edit posts, use reader mode, and upload 1,080 resolution videos. Earlier, Musk announced that only verified users would be able to take part in Twitter polls. This rule will take effect on 15 April

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

verification mark, the new york times