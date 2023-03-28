https://sputniknews.com/20230328/musk-twitters-for-you-feed-wont-recommend-unverified-accounts-1108852415.html

Musk: Twitter's 'For You' Feed Won't Recommend Unverified Accounts

On Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that starting from April 15 social media’s “For You” feed will not recommend content from unverified accounts.

Twitter's chief executive Elon Musk has said that, from 15 April, the social media’s 'For You' feed will not recommend content from unverified accounts.Also, from mid-April only users of the Twitter Blue service will be eligible to participate in surveys.For individual users, the only way to confirm an account will soon be a subscription for $8 or $11 per month, depending on the payment method. For Twitter Blue subscribers, promoting their tweets in recommendations and search results is already one of the priority features provided as part of the service.Last year, Musk promised to introduce a similar restriction on participation in polls related to political topics. Now the rule will apply to any polls conducted on Twitter pages.Twitter made the Blue subscription available worldwide earlier this month.

