Hungarian Foreign Minister Slams Lack of Nord Stream Investigation as 'Insane'
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lambasted a lack of probe into the Nord Stream sabotage, calling it madness.
2023-04-03T17:14+0000
17:14 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 19:14 GMT 03.04.2023)
Multiple explosions occurred on Nord Stream gas pipelines during a terrorist attack on September 26, 2022. Russia has demanded a transparent investigation into the attack, but the West has so far ignored the calls in a bid to sweep the incident under the rug.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has lambasted a lack of probe into the Nord Stream sabotage, calling it madness. The diplomat said that the perpetrators of the terror attack still haven't been brought to justice and urged for an impartial UN-led investigation.
"The fact that a terrorist attack was committed against a crucial European energy infrastructure, and since then no independent international investigation has been conducted, and the perpetrator has not been identified, is insane," the diplomat stated.
Szijjarto suggested imagining what the reaction of the US would be if someone carried out a similar attack on the American soil.
Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned of the consequences of attempting to disable the "southern pipeline," apparently referring to Turk Stream's branch running via Bulgaria and Serbia and delivering Russian gas to Hungary. The politician recalled the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, emphasizing that Hungary and Serbia would work together to prevent such incidents running across southern Europe.
On February 8, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh published
an investigative piece, where he wrote that the Biden administration approved the operation to blow up the Nord Stream. According to Hersh, citing insiders, NATO diving units deployed bombs during BALTOPS joint exercise in July 2022 and then set them off three months later with the help of Norway.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with Hersh's version that the attack was perpetrated by US special services. In response to Hersh's bombshell report, US and German media rolled out stories almost simultaneously, pointing the finger at a "pro-Ukrainian group," which allegedly rented a yacht to blow up the pipelines in September 2022. The Russian side has blasted the media leaks as disinformation designed to divert attention from the real perpetrators, reiterating calls for a thorough and transparent probe into the attack.