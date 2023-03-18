https://sputniknews.com/20230318/moscow-to-insist-on-receiving-nord-stream-probe-results-from-sweden-1108537392.html

Moscow to Insist on Receiving Nord Stream Probe Results From Sweden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will continue to demand Denmark answer its questions on the Nord Stream sabotage despite Copenhagen's refusal to let Russia join the... 18.03.2023, Sputnik International

Zakharova added that only a multilateral and open international investigation involving Russian specialists would be able to provide the public with objective and credible data on the motives, executors and organizers of the sabotage. The spokeswoman also said that the Danish authorities have not yet provided any plausible answers or investigation results. On Thursday, Danish media reported, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation on the Nord Stream explosions. Rasmussen said that the probe conducted by Denmark, Sweden and Germany "can be trusted," claiming these countries respect the rule of law. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been out of action since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. The official results of the investigation are not out yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February, which pointed to the US and Norway as the culprits. According to the report, US navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, and Norway activated them three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A number of Western media outlets reported that a "pro-Ukrainian group" could have been responsible for blowing up the pipelines.

