https://sputniknews.com/20230403/biden-not-expected-to-announce-intention-to-run-for-second-term-any-time-soon-1109088351.html

Biden Not Expected to Announce Intention to Run for Second Term 'Any Time Soon'

Biden Not Expected to Announce Intention to Run for Second Term 'Any Time Soon'

President Joe Biden is not expected to announce his intention to run for re-election in the 2024 race "any time soon," US media reported on Monday.

2023-04-03T17:22+0000

2023-04-03T17:22+0000

2023-04-03T17:22+0000

americas

us

joe biden

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108379700_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_11719aecafb5646d292f0ab9aeb60f18.jpg

Biden has no immediate plans to announce that he would run for a second term and his decision may be delayed until late July or even the fall, the report said, citing advisers to the president and other close political allies. There are no signs that Biden will change his mind about entering the 2024 presidential race, but Vice-President Kamala Harris would be left with an advantage in the event he opts out of him and thus foreclose options for other potential Democratic candidates, the report said. Biden’s decision to wait before officially launching a campaign is influenced by having no real electoral challenges as opposed to the situation in the Republican party, the report said. Actual or potential Republican presidential candidates will not affect Biden's timing, the report cited a Biden adviser as saying. In addition, July and August are considered months during which it is more difficult to fundraise and Biden advisers may want to push the potential official announcement in the fall, the report added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230225/2024-bid-in-jeopardy-biden-faces-soaring-prices-expensive-gasoline-and-looming-recession-1107805223.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 presidential run, will biden run in 2024, biden run for second term