International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230403/biden-not-expected-to-announce-intention-to-run-for-second-term-any-time-soon-1109088351.html
Biden Not Expected to Announce Intention to Run for Second Term 'Any Time Soon'
Biden Not Expected to Announce Intention to Run for Second Term 'Any Time Soon'
President Joe Biden is not expected to announce his intention to run for re-election in the 2024 race "any time soon," US media reported on Monday.
2023-04-03T17:22+0000
2023-04-03T17:22+0000
americas
us
joe biden
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108379700_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_11719aecafb5646d292f0ab9aeb60f18.jpg
Biden has no immediate plans to announce that he would run for a second term and his decision may be delayed until late July or even the fall, the report said, citing advisers to the president and other close political allies. There are no signs that Biden will change his mind about entering the 2024 presidential race, but Vice-President Kamala Harris would be left with an advantage in the event he opts out of him and thus foreclose options for other potential Democratic candidates, the report said. Biden’s decision to wait before officially launching a campaign is influenced by having no real electoral challenges as opposed to the situation in the Republican party, the report said. Actual or potential Republican presidential candidates will not affect Biden's timing, the report cited a Biden adviser as saying. In addition, July and August are considered months during which it is more difficult to fundraise and Biden advisers may want to push the potential official announcement in the fall, the report added.
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/2024-bid-in-jeopardy-biden-faces-soaring-prices-expensive-gasoline-and-looming-recession-1107805223.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108379700_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_147c60593cb6ad4bb737b26d6107613e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 presidential run, will biden run in 2024, biden run for second term
2024 presidential run, will biden run in 2024, biden run for second term

Biden Not Expected to Announce Intention to Run for Second Term 'Any Time Soon'

17:22 GMT 03.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023
US President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed Federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is not expected to announce his intention to run for re-election in the 2024 race "any time soon," US media reported on Monday.
Biden has no immediate plans to announce that he would run for a second term and his decision may be delayed until late July or even the fall, the report said, citing advisers to the president and other close political allies.
There are no signs that Biden will change his mind about entering the 2024 presidential race, but Vice-President Kamala Harris would be left with an advantage in the event he opts out of him and thus foreclose options for other potential Democratic candidates, the report said.
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing Warsaw Chopin Airport in Warsaw on February 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
Americas
2024 Bid in Jeopardy? Biden Faces Soaring Prices, Expensive Gasoline and Looming Recession
25 February, 16:02 GMT
Biden’s decision to wait before officially launching a campaign is influenced by having no real electoral challenges as opposed to the situation in the Republican party, the report said.
Actual or potential Republican presidential candidates will not affect Biden's timing, the report cited a Biden adviser as saying.
In addition, July and August are considered months during which it is more difficult to fundraise and Biden advisers may want to push the potential official announcement in the fall, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала