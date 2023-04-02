https://sputniknews.com/20230402/uk-govt-in-negotiations-over-three-britons-held-by-taliban-in-afghanistan-home-secretary-says-1109046033.html

UK Gov't 'in Negotiations' Over Three Britons Held by Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Says

UK government is in negotiations over three Britons detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, Britain's Home Secretary stated.

The government of the United Kingdom is "in negotiations" regarding the fate of three Britons held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman stated on Sunday.She added that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has in such cases "worked actively to ensure people are safe."Britain does not have an embassy or consulate in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the Western-backed puppet government. The US and NATO ended a speedy and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, culminating in a massive airlift of foreigners and Afghans eligible for evacuation from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban has since governed the country.Earlier, humanitarian organization the Presidium Network revealed to UK media that the three British men include Kevin Cornwell, 53, a British medic for the charity Iqarus, detained by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence in Kabul since January 11, an unnamed UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, and so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge. All three are believed to have been held since January, detained in separate incidents.Cornwell was reportedly arrested in a raid at the Darya Village Hotel, with Taliban agents accusing him of having an illegal firearm in the safe. Also detained in the raid on the hotel was purportedly its British manager, whose family has requested that he not be named in the media.Scott Richards, a negotiator working with the Presidium Network, was cited as saying:Adding that the two detainees have not been given access to consular officials or international observers, Richards urged the Taliban to show "compassion" and release the men during the ongoing religious month of Ramadan.The third detainee, Routledge, 23, is a former physics student at Loughborough University. The so-called "danger tourist" boasts a vast following on social media, but has ostensibly been a no-show online since late February. The young man was earlier extracted from Afghanistan in August 2021, but has since embarked upon several trips to the country in the past year. In one video posted online, he was seen shooting automatic rifles with Taliban fighters. He previously boasted of having visited Ukraine amid the ongoing conflagration there, as well as strife-riddled Sudan.*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism.

