International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/uk-govt-in-negotiations-over-three-britons-held-by-taliban-in-afghanistan-home-secretary-says-1109046033.html
UK Gov't 'in Negotiations' Over Three Britons Held by Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Says
UK Gov't 'in Negotiations' Over Three Britons Held by Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Says
UK government is in negotiations over three Britons detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, Britain's Home Secretary stated.
2023-04-02T10:03+0000
2023-04-02T10:03+0000
world
uk
taliban
afghanistan
suella braverman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109045134_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe4910b89be7b232f109b073ecdf657.jpg
The government of the United Kingdom is "in negotiations" regarding the fate of three Britons held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman stated on Sunday.She added that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has in such cases "worked actively to ensure people are safe."Britain does not have an embassy or consulate in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the Western-backed puppet government. The US and NATO ended a speedy and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, culminating in a massive airlift of foreigners and Afghans eligible for evacuation from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban has since governed the country.Earlier, humanitarian organization the Presidium Network revealed to UK media that the three British men include Kevin Cornwell, 53, a British medic for the charity Iqarus, detained by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence in Kabul since January 11, an unnamed UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, and so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge. All three are believed to have been held since January, detained in separate incidents.Cornwell was reportedly arrested in a raid at the Darya Village Hotel, with Taliban agents accusing him of having an illegal firearm in the safe. Also detained in the raid on the hotel was purportedly its British manager, whose family has requested that he not be named in the media.Scott Richards, a negotiator working with the Presidium Network, was cited as saying:Adding that the two detainees have not been given access to consular officials or international observers, Richards urged the Taliban to show "compassion" and release the men during the ongoing religious month of Ramadan.The third detainee, Routledge, 23, is a former physics student at Loughborough University. The so-called "danger tourist" boasts a vast following on social media, but has ostensibly been a no-show online since late February. The young man was earlier extracted from Afghanistan in August 2021, but has since embarked upon several trips to the country in the past year. In one video posted online, he was seen shooting automatic rifles with Taliban fighters. He previously boasted of having visited Ukraine amid the ongoing conflagration there, as well as strife-riddled Sudan.*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/how-taliban-stormed-across-afghanistan-smashing-nato-trained-army-in-ten-days-1099556063.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/taliban-marks-anniversary-of-us-exit-from-afghanistan-with-parades-fireworks-and-flaming-hoops-1100221668.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109045134_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d539f022b47379ab47062cfcaf42884a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk government, in negotiations, fate of three britons held in custody by the taliban in afghanistan, home secretary suella braverman stated on sunday. kevin cornwell, british medic, charity iqarus, detained by the taliban, general directorate of intelligence, kabul danger tourist, miles routledge, taliban took power in afghanistan, collapse of western-backed puppet government, us and nato chaotic withdrawal, massive evacuation,
uk government, in negotiations, fate of three britons held in custody by the taliban in afghanistan, home secretary suella braverman stated on sunday. kevin cornwell, british medic, charity iqarus, detained by the taliban, general directorate of intelligence, kabul danger tourist, miles routledge, taliban took power in afghanistan, collapse of western-backed puppet government, us and nato chaotic withdrawal, massive evacuation,

UK Gov't 'in Negotiations' Over Three Britons Held by Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Says

10:03 GMT 02.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / -A member of the Taliban security forces stand guard at a checkpoint along a street in Jalalabad on December 6, 2022.
A member of the Taliban security forces stand guard at a checkpoint along a street in Jalalabad on December 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The three British nationals currently being held prisoner in Afghanistan by the Taliban* since January were detained in separate incidents, it was reported on Saturday, with "no access to the men by international monitoring agencies to date.”
The government of the United Kingdom is "in negotiations" regarding the fate of three Britons held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman stated on Sunday.
"If there are risks to people's safety, if they're a British citizen abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they're safe. The government is in negotiations and working hard to ensure people's safety is upheld," Braverman told the media.
She added that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has in such cases "worked actively to ensure people are safe."
Britain does not have an embassy or consulate in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the Western-backed puppet government. The US and NATO ended a speedy and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, culminating in a massive airlift of foreigners and Afghans eligible for evacuation from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Taliban has since governed the country.
"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," an FCDO spokesman was cited as saying.
Earlier, humanitarian organization the Presidium Network revealed to UK media that the three British men include Kevin Cornwell, 53, a British medic for the charity Iqarus, detained by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence in Kabul since January 11, an unnamed UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, and so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge. All three are believed to have been held since January, detained in separate incidents.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot reportedly showing two of the three Britons allegedly detained by the Taliban, including Miles Routledge (L) and Kevin Cornwell (R).
Twitter screenshot reportedly showing two of the three Britons allegedly detained by the Taliban, including Miles Routledge (L) and Kevin Cornwell (R). - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
Twitter screenshot reportedly showing two of the three Britons allegedly detained by the Taliban, including Miles Routledge (L) and Kevin Cornwell (R).
© Photo : Twitter
Cornwell was reportedly arrested in a raid at the Darya Village Hotel, with Taliban agents accusing him of having an illegal firearm in the safe. Also detained in the raid on the hotel was purportedly its British manager, whose family has requested that he not be named in the media.
Scott Richards, a negotiator working with the Presidium Network, was cited as saying:

"Having spoken with multiple witnesses to the events, it could be that we may be looking at a misunderstanding with GDI who may have been reacting to a tip. The weapon in Kevin's room was stored with the licence issued by the Taliban's ministry of interior and was apparently kept inside its holster. The weapon never left the safe, it had never been carried. So the GDI could have been following a tip, and then they find themselves with two British nationals in detention."

Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021 shortly after the collapse of the NATO-backed government. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
Sputnik Explains
How Taliban Stormed Across Afghanistan, Smashing NATO-Trained Army in Ten Days
15 August 2022, 05:00 GMT
Adding that the two detainees have not been given access to consular officials or international observers, Richards urged the Taliban to show "compassion" and release the men during the ongoing religious month of Ramadan.
The third detainee, Routledge, 23, is a former physics student at Loughborough University. The so-called "danger tourist" boasts a vast following on social media, but has ostensibly been a no-show online since late February. The young man was earlier extracted from Afghanistan in August 2021, but has since embarked upon several trips to the country in the past year. In one video posted online, he was seen shooting automatic rifles with Taliban fighters. He previously boasted of having visited Ukraine amid the ongoing conflagration there, as well as strife-riddled Sudan.
Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
Afghanistan
Taliban Marks Anniversary of US Exit From Afghanistan With Parades, Fireworks and Flaming Hoops
31 August 2022, 11:49 GMT
*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions for terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала