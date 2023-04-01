https://sputniknews.com/20230401/parties-to-political-process-in-sudan-postpone-signing-of-final-agreement-1109020569.html
Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement
The parties to the political process in Sudan have postponed the signing of a final agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in the country.
The signing of the final agreement was scheduled for Saturday, April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6. "At exactly 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] on Saturday, April 1, a meeting will be held at the Palace of the Republic, which will bring together the civil and military parties that signed the framework agreement... to set a new date for the signing of the final political agreement, which could not be signed on the appointed date due to a lack of consensus on some unresolved issues," Khalid Omer Yousif said on Twitter.
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The parties to the political process in Sudan have postponed the signing of a final agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in the country, Khalid Omer Yousif, the spokesperson for the signatories to the political settlement, said.
The signing of the final agreement was scheduled for Saturday, April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6.
"At exactly 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] on Saturday, April 1, a meeting will be held at the Palace of the Republic, which will bring together the civil and military parties that signed the framework agreement... to set a new date for the signing of the final political agreement, which could not be signed on the appointed date due to a lack of consensus on some unresolved issues," Khalid Omer Yousif said on Twitter.