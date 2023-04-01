https://sputniknews.com/20230401/parties-to-political-process-in-sudan-postpone-signing-of-final-agreement-1109020569.html

Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement

Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement

The parties to the political process in Sudan have postponed the signing of a final agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in the country.

2023-04-01T02:46+0000

2023-04-01T02:46+0000

2023-04-01T02:46+0000

world

sudan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103829289_0:186:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_5b606f7a014f05170b493de83f94c589.jpg

The signing of the final agreement was scheduled for Saturday, April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6. "At exactly 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] on Saturday, April 1, a meeting will be held at the Palace of the Republic, which will bring together the civil and military parties that signed the framework agreement... to set a new date for the signing of the final political agreement, which could not be signed on the appointed date due to a lack of consensus on some unresolved issues," Khalid Omer Yousif said on Twitter.

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan, politics, foreign politics,