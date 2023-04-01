International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230401/parties-to-political-process-in-sudan-postpone-signing-of-final-agreement-1109020569.html
Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement
Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement
The parties to the political process in Sudan have postponed the signing of a final agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in the country.
2023-04-01T02:46+0000
2023-04-01T02:46+0000
world
sudan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103829289_0:186:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_5b606f7a014f05170b493de83f94c589.jpg
The signing of the final agreement was scheduled for Saturday, April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6. "At exactly 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] on Saturday, April 1, a meeting will be held at the Palace of the Republic, which will bring together the civil and military parties that signed the framework agreement... to set a new date for the signing of the final political agreement, which could not be signed on the appointed date due to a lack of consensus on some unresolved issues," Khalid Omer Yousif said on Twitter.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103829289_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c51afb4feefc9a1d0eea40070dadf3be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, politics, foreign politics,
sudan, politics, foreign politics,

Parties to Political Process in Sudan Postpone Signing of Final Agreement

02:46 GMT 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaA man holding Sudanese flag
A man holding Sudanese flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The parties to the political process in Sudan have postponed the signing of a final agreement providing for the establishment of a transitional civil authority in the country, Khalid Omer Yousif, the spokesperson for the signatories to the political settlement, said.
The signing of the final agreement was scheduled for Saturday, April 1, after which a transitional constitution was to be adopted on April 6.
"At exactly 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] on Saturday, April 1, a meeting will be held at the Palace of the Republic, which will bring together the civil and military parties that signed the framework agreement... to set a new date for the signing of the final political agreement, which could not be signed on the appointed date due to a lack of consensus on some unresolved issues," Khalid Omer Yousif said on Twitter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала