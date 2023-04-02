https://sputniknews.com/20230402/new-research-reveals-fish-live-deeper-than-thought-1109053174.html

New Research Reveals Fish Live Deeper Than Thought

The discovery of the new species of snailfish especially the record-breaking Pseudoliparis Belyaevi highlights the importance of deep-sea exploration

Scientists have found the deepest-dwelling fish ever recorded in the ocean's abyssal depths. The new species of snailfish, called the Pseudoliparis Belyaevi, was discovered in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench at a depth of 8,336 meters (27,349 feet), breaking the previous Mariana Trench record of 8,178 meters (26,839 feet) set in 2017.This discovery is not only significant in terms of deep-sea exploration, it also sheds light on the evolution of life in extreme environments. The study's lead author, Dr. Thomas Linley, stated that "They go against the mould of what you imagine for a deep sea fish.”Despite the harsh conditions, snailfish have evolved to obtain a unique body shape to help survive. They have a mostly translucent body that is almost entirely filled with a gelatinous substance, which allows the species to withstand the immense pressure of the deep-sea environment. The said species also has small eyes and a mouth that can be opened very wide, which helps it catch food in the dark depths.This discovery builds on previous research from 2018, where scientists discovered three new species of snailfish in the deepest trenches on Earth. The snailfish family is known for being some of the deepest-dwelling fish in the ocean, capable of surviving in extreme pressure and temperatures, even in places like the Mariana Trench. The water pressure at such depths is more than 1,000 times that at sea level, and the temperature is just above freezing.

