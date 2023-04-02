https://sputniknews.com/20230402/lightning-strikes-tallest-building-in-western-hemisphere-in-new-york---video-1109052627.html
Lightning Strikes Tallest Building in Western Hemisphere in New York - Video
A lightning struck on Saturday the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and in the United States, the One World Trade Center in New York, US
The lightning struck the building on Saturday evening, media reported on Twitter, attaching a video that captured the moment. The One World Trade Center, along with its spire, is 541 meters (1,776 feet) high, making it the seventh-tallest skyscraper in the world. This is not the first time lightning struck this building. From 2015-2020, lightnings struck the One World Trade Center almost 190 times, according to the AccuWeather portal. Tornadoes and severe winds swept across several parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night, killing at least 26 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity. The New York Post reported on Saturday evening that severe thunderstorms and winds up to 60 miles per hour were barreling toward New York City.
