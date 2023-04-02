https://sputniknews.com/20230402/lightning-strikes-tallest-building-in-western-hemisphere-in-new-york---video-1109052627.html

Lightning Strikes Tallest Building in Western Hemisphere in New York - Video

Lightning Strikes Tallest Building in Western Hemisphere in New York - Video

A lightning struck on Saturday the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and in the United States, the One World Trade Center in New York, US

2023-04-02T13:28+0000

2023-04-02T13:28+0000

2023-04-02T13:28+0000

americas

lightning

lightning strike

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101426/18/1014261806_0:281:5400:3319_1920x0_80_0_0_4e22a76b77c3f92aa109f171bce06128.jpg

The lightning struck the building on Saturday evening, media reported on Twitter, attaching a video that captured the moment. The One World Trade Center, along with its spire, is 541 meters (1,776 feet) high, making it the seventh-tallest skyscraper in the world. This is not the first time lightning struck this building. From 2015-2020, lightnings struck the One World Trade Center almost 190 times, according to the AccuWeather portal. Tornadoes and severe winds swept across several parts of the US South and Midwest on Friday night, killing at least 26 people and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity. The New York Post reported on Saturday evening that severe thunderstorms and winds up to 60 miles per hour were barreling toward New York City.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lightning strikes, one world trade center