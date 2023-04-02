https://sputniknews.com/20230402/insane-that-60-minutes-would-do-this--kinzinger-rages-over-cbs-interview-with-mtg-1109040654.html

‘Insane That 60 Minutes Would Do This’ – Kinzinger Rages Over CBS Interview With MTG

The usual suspects took to Twitter to air their grievances after the controversial new darling of the America First movement was interviewed by CBS’ flagship news program.

Prominent liberal media personalities came crawling out of the woodwork Friday to denounce the CBS program 60 Minutes after the show’s Twitter account teased an upcoming interview with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).That decision didn’t sit well with a number of liberal critics, thousands of whom shared horrified responses following the Tweet.Arguably the most prominent figure to condemn the network was former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who posted, simply "Wow. Insane that 60 min would do this." Kinzinger was voted out of office in 2022 and has since been reduced to working as a political commentator for CNN.Other intellectual powerhouses who ventured into the fray included senior NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who posed the crucial question, "what are we doing here, guys?"Liberal actor Bradley Whitford chimed in with a comparison to Adolf Hitler, writing: "Reminds me of a guy we defeated in the 1940s who wasn’t afraid to share his opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they were."Greene has endured frequent attacks for views that are considered outlandish in the US, including her vocal criticisms of what she identifies as the Biden administration’s "proxy war with Russia."On Saturday, the controversial Congresswoman called for the charges facing Julian Assange be "dropped," writing on social media that "the United States of America must defend the 1st Amendment and protect freedom of the press," as it’s "one of the greatest freedoms any nation can have."As of publication, only one of Greene's liberal critics cited above had ever made a post on Twitter mentioning the Wikileaks editor who has been retroactively held as a political prisoner for over a decade; NBC’s Collins has published 25 messages about Assange in recent years – all but one of which was overtly derogatory.

