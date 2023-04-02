International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/ex-arkansas-governor-asa-hutchinson-announces-2024-presidential-election-bid-1109056737.html
Ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid
Ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid
Former governor of the US state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday his decision to run for president in 2024 from the Republican Party, calling on former US President Donald Trump to abandon plans for reelection.
2023-04-02T17:34+0000
2023-04-02T17:34+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential elections
arkansas
asa hutchinson
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082309106_0:21:3001:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_7e44f598aee4a9c401f9955833eee2ee.jpg
"I have made a decision. And my decision is, I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson said in an interview with a US broadcaster.The former governor said Trump should withdraw from the presidential race in view of his indictment. On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.
americas
arkansas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082309106_155:0:2822:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f8ec339e814c4de27cb21b37fe5bf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 presidential election bid, ex-arkansas governor asa hutchinson, maga 2024, 2024 presidential run
2024 presidential election bid, ex-arkansas governor asa hutchinson, maga 2024, 2024 presidential run

Ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid

17:34 GMT 02.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew DemilloFILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year.
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Demillo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former governor of the US state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday his decision to run for president in 2024 from the Republican Party, calling on former US President Donald Trump to abandon plans for reelection.
"I have made a decision. And my decision is, I'm going to run for president of the United States," Hutchinson said in an interview with a US broadcaster.
The former governor said Trump should withdraw from the presidential race in view of his indictment.
"I don't believe he should be the next leader of our country," Hutchinson added.
On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала